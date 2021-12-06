With the aid of Calvert Library, the county's chapter of the League of Women Voters last month hosted a virtual meeting to accept comment weeks before the start of the Maryland General Assembly special session.
“We’re going to go back in early December,” Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said at the Nov. 17 event, adding that consideration of the proposed redistricting maps will be the main reason for the special session, which began Monday, Dec. 6.
Bailey, who, due to a family commitment, was only able to attend the early portion of the virtual meeting last month, spoke about the recent election results in Virginia and New Jersey, which reflected a burgeoning frustration with the leaders of the Democratic Party.
“The economy matters. Law and order matters,” Bailey said. “Unemployment is not an entitlement in this state.”
Also mentioning the redistricting issue, Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) stated “Calvert County needs some redistricting done.”
Clark pointed out that Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert) is the only state representative chosen solely by Calvert residents.
As to how he has voted on the large volume of bills that have been tossed in the hopper in Annapolis in past sessions, Clark stated, “I tried to look at issues from both sides and do what’s best for the people.”
In a recorded message, Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) told meeting-goers he is now a member of the state senate’s budget and taxation committee. He urged constituents to monitor the bills he submits and comment on them.
The delegation’s newest member, Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s), said she is “happy to fight for Calvert” as redistricting the legislative lines is discussed in Annapolis.
Education leaders were among the commenters during the meeting.
Dona Ostenso, the president of the Calvert Education Association, thanked Jackson and Jones for their support of the Kirwan Commission “Blueprint” bill for public school funding.
Ostenso stated that the ongoing teacher shortage is causing “deeply challenging issues,” and will worsen if the number of vacancies increases. Teachers who are currently on the job are seeing their workloads rise.
Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff President Stacey Tayman said members of her organization are on the “frontline” of everything that happens within the public school system.
“We are the life, air and water in our buildings,” said Tayman. “We are often left out of the conversation.”
During his closing remarks, Clark declared that Calvert “has a tremendous school system” but lately “has some hiccups.”
The delegate added that the parents of students are a major part of the system’s success.
During the last session, Clark submitted a bill designed to mandate live public comments at all board of education meetings. When the school board was only meeting virtually due to the pandemic, only written comments were being accepted. Currently, a majority of the school board has agreed to allow only 10 speakers per meeting.
“Let them have their say,” Clark stated.
Other highlights of the meeting included an announcement from Maureen Hoffman of the Calvert Affordable Housing Alliance that the organization plans to build a house for a disabled military veteran and will be breaking ground on the project next spring.
Joan Winship of the Calvert Commission for Women noted that Jackson is sponsoring a bill that aims to help state authorities in the ongoing fight against human trafficking.
Michael Kent, president of the Calvert NAACP chapter, reported the organization will be working with the county health department to address reports that the practice of vaping tobacco is increasing among the school-age population.
The 2022 regular legislative session will run from Jan. 12 to April 11 in Annapolis.