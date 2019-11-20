Civic and nonprofit groups, as well as citizens came to Calvert Pines Thursday evening to take their turns voicing their concerns, and accolades, to the county’s elected state officials in a legislative event presented by the League of Women Voters.
Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), Del. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Prince George’s), Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s) and a representative for Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert) were on hand to listen to the various organizations and individuals on topics as clean energy, environmental issues, prison reform, food trucks and gun control. The issue seemed to be at the forefront of more minds was the Kirwan Commission.
Sixteen representatives from organizations and groups, such as Circle of Angels, Sierra Club, Calvert County Minority Business Alliance, and the Mason Road Community Group, took turns of 2½ minutes apiece at the microphone stumping for the four-person legislative panel.
The assembled panel kicked off the night with four-minute opening statements.
“I have cancer as some of you may know,” Miller said. “I have shingles on top of the cancer. I went and got two shots at John Hopkins. I knew that I would have three tough days after getting the shots. Today is the first, but I stayed in around the house today. I got a shower around five o’clock and changed and got here because I know how important this is. I wanted to be here because it is important to hear from the community. I think we had a real good session this past year, where we did a lot of positive things. We raised the minimum wage. We banned tobacco for anyone under 21. We banned styrofoam. We’ve had a very positive year.”
Clark was the first to address the Kirwan Commission, which is the 26-member panel that was put together by former chancellor of the University of Maryland William “Brit” Kirwan.
The goal of the commission is to improve the overall educational experience in the state.
The price tag of $3.8 billion has some officials and residents fearing an increase in taxes to pay for the commission’s implementations.
“My job is to represent the people, and I try to do that to the best of my ability,” Clark said. “I try not to supplant my own opinion, although sometimes I can get pretty hardheaded. I promise you I will continue to do good things and bring good things back to Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. We want to make sure that whatever happens with Kirwan that we get our fair share, and I’m sure that the senator [Miller] will be working with us as we move forward. We will have a lot of dialogue, and I look forward to your opinions on a lot of those things.”
Jackson touched on the commission in his opening remarks, as well.
“The Kirwan Commission is a top priority as it should be. This is the time when leaders lead with your help, we are going to get through this session and start our trek toward reforming the educational system of Maryland.”
While most spoke favorably of the commission and its goals, including Deanna Coughlin, vice president of the Calvert Education Association, others such as Catherine Grasso, chairperson for the county’s Republican Central Committee, took all of her allotted time to address her concerns.
“Seventeen years ago, the board of commission brought the same exact outcome [via The Bridge to Excellence in Public Schools Act of 2002],” Grasso said. “The board of commission taxed the wealthier counties and redistributed that money to public school systems of the less fortunate counties. For every dollar that Calvert County sends to Annapolis, we receive only 0.43 cents back. The other portion of our tax dollars is given to Baltimore city and other less fortunate counties. The philosophy was that more money would solve education inequities. Yet after 17 years, 83% of Baltimore schools are considered ‘failed’ by the Maryland State Department of Education. Do you really think that the parents in Baltimore would choose to send their children to a fair school if they had a choice? It is time to give the children of Baltimore school choice. I think it is time to present educational vouchers to the students and their parents to choose the public, private or charter school, but the Kirwan Commission doesn’t allow for public money to be used for private schools.”
Grasso added, “The Calvert Education Association agrees. I’m always amazed that the leadership of the Calvert Education Association supports the Kirwan Commission, even though it will tax our county residents $6,000 more per household each year, but send most of that money to Baltimore City and not Calvert. It is time to try something new. Educational choice and school vouchers are the civil rights issue of our time.”
In his closing remarks, Miller addressed the alleged $6,000 tax hike that has been bandied about from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and other officials.
“There are a lot of scare tactics,” Miller said. “People who proposed the Kirwan commission are looking at millions of dollars over 10 years, [the tax increase] is not going to be $6,000, 5,000, 3,000, 2,000 or $10. If you smoke, there might be a tax on cigarettes. I’m not sure. In terms of school construction money, we are looking at over $2 billion in school construction, and that is going to come from the casinos. We are going to balance the budget and, hopefully, hold taxes down to a minimum.”
