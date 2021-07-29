Using modern technology to their advantage, the local nonprofit organization LEAP Forward marked its 20th anniversary Monday evening with a 1-hour virtual celebration. The event — which featured devotional music, an array of photographs and acknowledgement of the organization’s latest scholarship recipients — had as its theme “Beyond Education, Thriving in Difficult Times.”
Program host Trayonna Hutchins, current LEAP Forward board vice president and past scholarship recipient, noted that the effects of the pandemic have posed obstacles for all scholars on track to start careers in math, science and engineering.
“There still have been bumps in the road for some of us,” said Hutchins.
The organization began in 1998, founded by Calvert resident Rhonda Thomas as a way to honor the memory of Wallace Leeper, who urged her to pursue a career in science and math, studies that would help her attain the skills to earn a better living.
In 2001, LEAP Forward was recognized as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Its aim has been to expose the region’s youth to math and science careers and provide financial assistance.
LEAP Forward has played a major role in bringing the Maryland Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement Program to Calvert County.
In its history, LEAP Forward has awarded scholarships to over 200 recipients.
During Monday’s program, nearly 40 grants, many established in memory of community members, were announced. With an annual goal of raising $20,000, the grants awarded were for a minimum of $1,000.
Leeper, who taught and worked as a guidance counselor at Calvert High, died in 1978.
According to his biography on the LEAP Forward website, Leeper “was heavily involved with the Pax-Tenn program, which was a cooperative education program that provided minority students college funding and employment at the Patuxent Naval Air Station (now known as Naval Aviation Warfare Center) in Patuxent River, MD. More than 20 Calvert County students earned college engineering degrees and obtained engineering work positions through the Pax-Tenn program under Mr. Leeper’s guidance.”
Another Calvert High graduate, Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s), addressed the virtual meeting, commending LEAP Forward for providing “resources, guidance.”
Of educators like Leeper, Jones stated, “they are part of the fabric of our lives.”
Jones also commended members of the Class of 2021 for persevering through the pandemic.
“Focus on the things you can control,” said Jones. “Do not let the circumstances dictate your outcome. You can and will overcome adversity.”
Thomas, who addressed the audience towards the end of the program, called Leeper “my divine intervention.”
She noted that the organization’s leaders have spent the past 20 years “going to schools and talking about STEM careers. We have promoted our mission with a passion. We can and must do more. Our greatest reward is being allowed to make a difference in young people’s lives.”
