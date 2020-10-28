After not meeting in September, the Calvert liquor board on Oct. 22 tackled an agenda that included three license transfers.
The panel questioned Cole Western of Solomons regarding his request to have the Class B on-sale beer, wine and liquor license for Ledo Pizza in Lusby transferred to him. Western took over ownership and management of the franchised restaurant in February. He also owns the Ledo location in Leonardtown and holds a liquor license at that location.
Western told the liquor board that only 3% of the Lusby restaurant’s sales are alcohol and the business has no bar. While the ownership change occurred over eight months ago, Western said he had a management agreement with the previous owner that allowed him to continue liquor sales.
When asked if all his servers have training for intervention procedures/technique of alcohol management certification, Western admitted he has employees who are holdovers from the previous ownership who he believes are certified. Before the board voted to grant his request, Western assured them he would have all servers certified.
The board voted to delay the transfer of a Class A off-sale beer, wine and liquor license to Amit Verma and Nicole Kenworthy for Dunkirk Wine and Spirits.
“I don’t feel comfortable approving this conditionally,” said David Weigel, the board’s attorney, who called Verma and Kenworthy’s application incomplete, since a lease agreement with the management of Dunkirk Gateway, where the store is located, had not been signed.
Nick Ferrante, the applicants’ attorney, said settlement on the sale of the store is set for Nov. 15.
Verma, who resides in Glen Burnie, will manage the store while Kenworthy, who lives in Chesapeake Beach, will be the resident agent. Ferrante stated the lease agreement is pending.
An application from Jamie Hoffman of North Beach for a Class B on-sale, beer, wine and liquor license for the Wheel House on 7th Street in North Beach was approved pending a management agreement with the business’ current owner.
While Hoffman admitted she has not been TIPS/TAM-certified, three employees who are expected to remain under the new ownership are. Hoffman said she would be taking the certification course.
New board member appointed
Steven Jones, a major with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, was appointed to the Board of License Commissioners of Calvert County in September by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Jones, a resident of the First Election District, succeeds Frank Stull, whose term expired. Jones was sworn in shortly after his appointment.
In addition to being on the liquor board, Jones is also the current chairman of the Calvert County Planning Commission. While it is rare for an individual to serve on these panels simultaneously, it’s not unprecedented. For a brief time last decade, Calvert resident Malcolm Funn was a member of both the liquor board and planning commission.
Tiki returns
Representatives of the Tiki Bar in Solomons met with the liquor board for the purpose of clearing up what they called a clerical mistake on the business’s liquor license. Attorney Amanda Sullivan told the board an individual who managed the bar back in 2017 had his name on the license. The man and the bar’s ownership parted ways later that year. The Tiki Bar was closed in 2018, following the sudden death of owner Terry Clarke.
Union Jack’s is in the second year of a three-year management agreement with Clarke’s estate for the operation of the iconic bar. Solomons attorney V. Charles Donnelly is the sole license holder. Donnelly was present at the Oct. 22 hearing.
“Somehow [the former manager] got kept on the license,” said Sullivan. “The error was not on the application.”
“Those were strange times when this was happening,” said Donnelly, in likely reference to litigation that occurred after Clarke’s death.
“It seems like an administrative error,” said Jones.
There was no action for the board to take on the matter, which now appears closed.
In August, the liquor board fined and suspended the Tiki Bar’s license for one day due to a violation that occurred earlier in the year.
The board’s chairman, Robert Arscott, declared, “I don’t want to see the Tiki Bar in here anymore.”
