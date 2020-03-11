Calvert County’s four American Legion posts presented their annual awards to outstanding individuals in the area of public safety Tuesday evening at Gray-Ray Post 220 in Prince Frederick. Four professionals — a communications specialist, correctional deputy, state trooper and sheriff’s deputy — received recognition from the county’s service veterans.
“I look forward to this every year,” said American Legion National Executive Committeewoman Patricia A. McCoy, who emceed the awards ceremony. “Thank you for what you do every day.”
“Law enforcement is one of our most important programs,” said Calvert County American Legion Chairman Robert Sprecher.
“You are at the point of a spear every day,” Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) told the honorees and their colleagues. Hutchins is a former superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
The local Legions’ 2019 honorees are Andrea Osbourn of Calvert County Emergency Communications, Cdfc. Michael Lanier of the Calvert County Detention Center, Trooper Alvin Kelly of the MSP Prince Frederick barracks and Dfc. Robert Shrawder of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
McCoy described Osbourn as having a calm demeanor in pressure situations and who also “helps out other dispatchers when needed.”
“I love serving my community,” Osbourn told the ceremony’s attendees.
Lanier, who also received last year’s correctional deputy of the year award at the sheriff’s office’s recent awards banquet, was commended for “working well with all outside agencies. He sets an example for others to follow,” said McCoy. “He’s knowledgeable on policy and procedure. He’s team-oriented.”
After he accepted his award from the American Legions, Lanier thanked his mentors.
A graduate of Stockton University in New Jersey, Kelly was described as a state trooper with “a commitment to the core values of the Maryland State Police” who is “always striving further,” said McCoy.
Last year Kelly investigated a kidnapping that occurred in the Prince Frederick area. The female victim was seriously injured but found safe at a hospital in Northern Virginia. A suspect was arrested and is now facing prosecution in federal court.
McCoy also noted that Kelly had high statistics as a patrol officer and investigator in 2019 despite the fact he took off over one month for the birth of his daughter.
Shawder, who had also been previously honored at the sheriff’s office’s banquet, was described as “highly motivated,” someone who “challenges others” and “volunteers to assist other deputies.”
In addition to plaques from the local American Legions, the four honorees each received proclamations from the office U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).
In closing, McCoy told all the uniformed officers and safety specialists in attendance, “here at the American Legion, we’ve got your back.”
McCoy told The Calvert Recorder that the recipients are selected and submitted by the leaders of the agencies which agree to participate in the Legion’s public safety program.
