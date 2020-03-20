A bill to amend The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — HB 1300, an education reform bill — passed the General Assembly earlier this week with strong support in both houses, along with four taxes to help fund it.
The state House voted 96-38 and the state Senate voted 37-9 for the bill. No Republicans voted for it in the House, but six senators did. Sen. Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s) wasn’t one of them, however.
Four taxes that would help pay for the Blueprint were approved before the General Assembly adjourned Wednesday evening. The Legislature finished after 71 days of the scheduled 90, leaving early due to the coronavirus.
HB 1300, which calls for $4 billion in funding per year by 2030 to bring the state in line with the goals recommended by the Kirwan Commission, may not be signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Democrats have the votes to override any veto if they hold ranks during a special session that could be held in late May.
The bill includes a clause that would put it on hold if state revenue drops 7.5% or more in a year. In that case, funding would increase only at the rate of inflation.
It also includes an “academic checkpoint” and mandates the creation of an independent seven-member accountability and implementation board.
“All in all, it was a very good session,” state Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Prince George’s, Charles) said Tuesday afternoon. “We were able to keep a commitment to no sales, property or income tax increases.” He said that a tax on lobbyists was also defeated.
Any funding mechanism that would be approved as part of the package of tax bills “will not impact the systems of Calvert County,” he said.
Miller added that a number of bonding bills that would affect Calvert County all passed.
Bailey said he didn’t support HB 1300 for several reasons.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, a possible major recession,” he said. “Kirwan is funded this year ... there is absolutely no reason ... to bring legislation with this price tag forward. There is no accountability, no measurements for student outcome, no accountability for superintendents.”
“The last time the Legislature closed early, it was because of the Civil War,” he said. “We should be working on a stimulus package to help the people impacted by the pandemic.”
Bailey said he supports teachers and students, but said the timing of the bill was not well thought out and was ill-planned.
On Wednesday morning, Bailey said he would not be voting for the funding package. He noted that the Legislature approved $500 million to help the state deal with the pandemic. A bill that would let voters decide on allowing sports betting in the state — SB 4 — passed the House 129-3 Tuesday and the Senate Wednesday 15-0. It will be on the November ballot.
Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s) didn’t support the tax bills. “I’m not voting for any tax increases,” he said Wednesday night. “There’s no reason to put taxes on the public, especially during this time of crisis.” According to Clark’s legislative aide Melinda Sheranko, the taxes that passed include a digital downloads tax, a gross revenues digital advertising tax, 12% and 60% taxes on devices used to vape and an increase in the tobacco tax. These were represented in HB 732 and HB 932, the latter which included three of the taxes. Clark said cable TV was not included in the digital tax. Miller had originally sponsored the gross revenues digital advertising tax as SB 2. He didn’t anticipate it passing and said it was for discussion only. The tax — which targets global companies with more than $100 million in income — could hit tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.
Several other tax bills didn’t pass, including one that would extend the sales tax to services (HB 1354).
