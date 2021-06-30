Chesapeake Beach town officials announced Monday that results of tests conducted by a private laboratory contracted by the municipality have detected levels of per-and polyfluoralkyl substances — better known as PFAS — at two waterway locations at Bayfront Park.
According to documents from Water Testing Labs of Maryland Inc., the samples from the Chesapeake Bay and Brownies Creek were taken June 8. The Stevensville-based private lab is certified by the Maryland Health Department.
“The town has provided these results to the Maryland Department of Environment and the Calvert County Department of Health for guidance and interpretation,” a town press release stated. The MDE toxicology division has confirmed that there is no action required at this time, based on the results, and that the results are consistent with what has been found in other waters.”
Town officials issued an additional clarification from the MDE late Tuesday afternoon, which stated, “the concentrations presented in the Chesapeake Beach samples are similar to those in water bodies at other locations within the Chesapeake including locations that are not located near contaminated sites. The concentrations reported at Chesapeake Beach do not represent concentrations that would limit recreation use of these waters.”
The MDE missive also stated that PFAS “are chemicals that are very persistent in the environment. They don’t break down and can accumulate over time. The source of the detected PFAS at Chesapeake Beach is not known at this time and may be attributable to background conditions.”
State officials did acknowledge in the statement that investigations are being conducted at the nearby Naval Research Laboratory Chesapeake Bay. The facility has been a testing ground for foams to be used for fighting fires. Those foams contain levels of PFAS.
During a May meeting of a restoration advisory board that has been reviewing actions and strategies for mitigating any environmental damage the testing has caused at the base and surrounding area, a state environmental official said the concentration of PFAS on the base were significantly elevated.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Calvert County commissioners, a man who identified himself as David Harris requested that county government become more involved in the environmental issues at the local base.
“The Navy is taking a slow process of investigation and trying to find out the extent of this contamination,” said Harris. “I feel the Navy needs some nudging and be more proactive in remediation.”
There was no immediate response from Calvert County government officials to Harris’ comments.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews