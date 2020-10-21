The proposed new Twin Beaches Library building lends itself to metaphor — at least at the top. Project architects have designed a “butterfly” roof mimicking an open book for the three-story structure that is to be built at the corner of 5th Street and Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach.
“It conveys the image of an open book,” said Thomas Terranova of Colimore Architects. The firm was awarded a contract for architecture and engineering of the new branch this past February. Colimore has been working with consultants from HBM, a Cleveland based firm that specializes in interior designs for libraries.
The architect gave presentations at two community meetings in June and last week and presented the preliminary design during a late July meeting. All sessions were held virtually due to COVID-19.
Terranova said another reason for the butterfly-style roof was “to maximize light.”
“We are very excited,” said Joanie Kilmon, the Twin Beaches branch manager. The current library is located above a strip mall on Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach in a leased unit with less than 5,000 square feet. Estimated square footage for the proposed new facility is between 16,000 and 18,000 square feet, Calvert Library officials reported.
The estimated cost of the project is over $8 million, with funding coming from Calvert County and the state of Maryland via capital grants. The Town of North Beach, through a memorandum of understanding with the Calvert County commissioners, ponied up $250,000 for a feasibility study. The project is in the county’s capital improvements plan through fiscal 2024.
“We’re trying to make this as flexible as possible,” said Carrie Willson, executive director for Calvert Library.
The building’s lower level will be a 33-space parking garage. The main entrance off Chesapeake Avenue includes “significant elevation” for “flood control reasons,” Terranova said. There is an entrance on Chesapeake Avenue that will provide handicap accessibility.
The two upper levels will be accessible by stairs and an elevator. The first floor (second level) will include the branch’s general collection area, a small cafe with a window view, reading spaces and a large meeting room. The second floor (third level) will have a program room and work stations, as well as children’s and teens’ areas.
Additionally, the structure has two terraces, and has a few components that will give it a nautical theme. This includes shade configured in the shape of a wave on the south side of the building and a pole that extends from the base of the main entrance to the roof and depicts a ship’s mast.
“We want people to drive by, see something unique, see a very dynamic, future formed structure and be compelled to explore it,” said Terranova.
“We are very excited to be bringing this 21st century library to life in the Twin Beaches community,” Willson stated.
However, two modern components that might be missing from the library are the inclusion of solar panels and fiber-facilitated internet.
During his July presentation, Terranova said the butterfly roof “lends itself well to the use of solar panels. It’s all a matter of cost, budget and recovery — when does it start to pay off.” During last week’s Zoom session, Terranova conceded that the installation of solar panels may not be feasible as a result of the efforts to keep the project within budget.
Willson told last week’s meeting participants the facility’s internet was “going to be on microwave” rather than fiber due to the high cost of the latter’s installation.
Water runoff on the butterfly roof are being managed by gutters in the roof’s midsection that lead to downspouts that then empty into a stormwater management system.
“You know that the plans evolve,” Kilmon told last week’s Zoom session attendees.
Willson said when the final design is ready it will be posted on the library’s website. The design is expected to be finalized before the end of the year.
The construction bidding process is expected to begin late next spring with a contract award anticipated during the summer. Construction of the new library is expected to take 18 months and the target date for completion of the work is March 2023.