Changes are coming to a small but iconic sports bar in Lusby.
During their February meeting, the Calvert County Board of License Commissioners (the liquor board) unanimously approved a request by Charles B. Harrington and Heather L. McInerney for a beer, wine and liquor, Class B On Sale license for the business known as Buckets Sports Bar and Grill.
Local attorney Larry Cumberland provided legal representation for Harrington and McInerney during the hearing.
“We are investing money to make it an upscale facility,” said Harrington.
McInerney said she and her business partner are in the process of obtaining both Training for Intervention Procedures and Techniques of Alcohol Management training and certification.
David Weigel, the board’s attorney, asked the applicants if they had any plans to address issues with the parking lot at Buckets. Harrington stated there are possible plans to expand the facility and install cameras in the parking area.
Additionally, off-duty police officers are providing security.
“We’ll have live entertainment on weekends,” said Harrington.
The current bar’s seating capacity is just under 80. Buckets is located on Rousby Hall Road. It was previously known as CJ’s Backroom.
Violation hearings
The Bridge Drive in received a $100 fine for a recent incident where authorities showed up at the store on Route 231 and an employee without TIPS/TAM certification was handling liquor transactions. The owners told the board the employee is a trainee.
“She can work for you, but somebody who’s certified has to be there,” board chairman Robert Arscott told the owners.
The fine was suspended and will not have to be paid if the business has no other violations during a one-year period.
A similar fine was levied on the owners of Island Sushi of Solomons for a recent TIPS/TAM violation. No fine was levied on Port of Call Liquors of Solomons for the recent sale of alcohol to a minor. “I’m the one who checks,” said store owner Judith King, who contritely explained she hadn’t had such a lapse of judgment in her 40 years of business.
“I don’t think we’re going to fine you,” said Arscott.
