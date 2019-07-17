Project Lifesaver is a unique tracking system that functions like a real-life superhero with amazing technological powers, capable of finding and rescuing individuals in distress by using radio transmitted signals from a wristband.
The wristband emits a tracking signal when children and adults with certain mental conditions or disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, Down syndrome and autism, are reported lost or missing. This may be a frightening reality for their families and caregivers, especially if an extensive search and rescue operation is needed.
Fortunately, with Project Lifesaver, what could potentially last for hours or days is greatly reduced thanks to special tracking equipment that specially trained officers use to locate individuals within an hour. One of the agencies that offers a way to ease loved ones’ anxiety is the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, spearheaded by program coordinator Cpl. Steve Bryant, who handles all aspects to include conducting multiple training sessions per year.
“Currently, we have 20 clients in the program but have the capability for 25 to 30,” Bryant told APG Media of Chesapeake during a Project Lifesaver demo May 24. “Project Lifesaver was developed down in Virginia to help with search and rescue, mainly for recovering Alzheimer’s patients. It has since developed into anything where there’s an altered state of mental status and makes people wander off from where they belong, who don’t really understand that they need to go back home.”
“A search and rescue team out of [Chesapeake] Virginia found that they were spending a lot of money, time and manpower looking for Alzheimer’s patients specifically,” Bryant added. “So, they thought of this program that was [initially] being used for wildlife and said the radio transmitted signal, which has a very low frequency and doesn’t hurt anybody, can be used on people. It gives a range, up to a mile or 10 air miles if you have helicopter capabilities, to be able to use that to find people who have been missing as well.”
Project Lifesaver participants are registered through the Charles County Department of Community Services, Aging and Human Services prior to completing an initial interview with the aging department, which then forwards that information to the sheriff's office. Once participants are cleared, a time is scheduled to activate the wristband, and each month thereafter an officer will check the batteries, according to CCSO’s website.
“We have multiple Alzheimer’s patients, dementia patients, several autistic children as well as Down syndrome patients. Those are typically [the individuals that] use the program for here in Charles County,” Bryant said. “It really isn’t one or the other. We seem to be getting older as a society so we’re having more dementia-related issues with our elderly. The plan was to kind of go with that but also with the advent of issues we’re having with autism and Down syndrome, it worked well for them, too.”
Bryant said Project Lifesaver is fully funded thanks to generous community partners including the La Plata Lions Club and Greater Waldorf Jaycees. A $12,000 donation from the Waldorf Jaycees helped to cover training, certification of officers and equipment for the program.
“One of the main benefits is that this program gives the caregivers and family members a piece of mind. If something does happen and their loved one gets lost, they’re going to be found in a timely manner, maybe before they get injured or anything worse that can happen to them. It is free to the clients that we have,” said Bryant, citing that the program is offered throughout the entire United States as well as many countries in Europe. “We are not quite at capacity and are working in conjunction with the department of aging. They have several units they can use to put on people as well. Those would be specifically grant-funded for Alzheimer’s research. But as the need grows, we’re going to try and grow the program to include more individuals who need assistance. We currently have 10 to 12 officers that are certified to use the equipment.”
At the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Project Lifesaver is sponsored in partnership with the local department of aging as well as the Leonardtown Rotary Club and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Program participation is also free and donations are accepted as St. Mary’s understands that a full search and rescue team is extremely costly in terms of human and financial resources, according to Cpl. William Rishel, the project coordinator.
The St. Mary's sheriff's office noted on its website that “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, or loss of intellectual function, among people aged 65 or older.” Because of this disease and other mental dysfunction disorders including Down syndrome and autism, victims “tend to wander from their homes” and are, in worst cases, “less likely to be found alive” if not tracked down within 24 hours.
“The price for having employees and a search and rescue crew to go out and try to locate these subjects can be astronomical. We found that a lot of times when the subjects were located, they were usually found deceased because it would usually be several hours after" they were reported lost or missing, Rishel said. “Once Project Lifesaver is implemented and a person is on program, they are usually found within 15 to 20 minutes and only about a quarter-mile to a mile away from their residence. So, it’s a 100% success rate with this program.”
Project Lifesaver is a good solution, Rishel said, for several reasons. Officers are not only trained to use up-to-date technology like watch-sized transmitters, but volunteers are also trained to make monthly home visits to inspect and update the technology. In addition, the program is “designed to reassure and comfort the family and caretaker while safeguarding the victim,” according to the agency’s website.
“It’s like a two-way radio style program. If an individual was to wander off or go missing, we can actually come out to the area where they were known to last be at and start tracking that signal with our receivers,” said Rishel, who mentioned that the sheriff's office conducts trainings twice a year in the spring and fall. “Initial trainings are a three-day course that officers have to take to learn about the Project Lifesaver program, how it started and how it works including the equipment. The next two days are basically just about providing assistance.”
Having had the program since 2007, Rishel said the St. Mary's sheriff's office has deployed search and rescue units about four or five times, all of which were completed with a 100% success rate on behalf of the technology.
“It’s basically just calling 911 to let us know that a subject is on the program,” he said. “What we’re finding now is that a lot of families want the GPS-style tracker systems. Project Lifesaver is actually developing a program that is GPS certified. Those families would work directly with Project Lifesaver where the program would be set up to link to a smartphone, and then they can receive text messages and alerts once the subject breaks a certain parameter around the house.’”
Moving forward, Rishel hopes that more Project Lifesaver participants from St. Mary’s will be placed on the GPS tracker systems due to interference with radio frequencies. He said all public safety agencies should have this program because it is simply “a lifesaver” that makes a difference for those who are unable to assist in their own rescue.
“I would love to see it be readily available, with more grants and stuff to offset the cost, for the elderly or people that qualify,” Rishel said. “Project Lifesaver is trying to work that to where it’s a fixed expense and not astronomical. They just want to make sure that loved ones are found and located in a safe manner.”
In addition to offering an abundance of resources and articles on Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as other external sites that are dedicated to expanding one’s knowledge about a particular area of aging, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is just as happy to have a Project Lifesaver program.
“It can never hurt to have more technology on your side. Why not help our game and give ourselves a better chance to rescue and bring a family member home — that’s really what we’re trying to do,” said program coordinator Dfc. William Durner. “With this radio frequency, it will still allow our leaders to pinpoint the location of where the wristband is even if it’s underwater, in a building or underground to a certain extent. We actually go out ourselves and change the batteries every 60 days; it’s not done by a family member or anything like that. There’s not really a downfall to the technology as long as all the batteries are good.”
“We have three receivers in [Calvert] that can track locations — one in the south end, one for central and one north end. All of the equipment has been paid for mostly by the county,” Durner said. “Two officers, including myself, have been through electronic search professional training and then we’ve gone above and went to the instructor training so that we can train people in our department with the technology. Everything, from the [wristband] to the batteries that are put into the equipment, is specifically made and has to be ordered through Project Lifesaver so that they can guarantee it works properly.”
As of today, Project Lifesaver’s program has rescued more than 3,500 individuals nationwide and has been recognized as the leading organization in the special needs search and rescue field for since 1999. Project Lifesaver is the only nonprofit organization "actively educating and equipping public safety agencies in the protection, search and safe recovery of wanderers” while addressing the “elopement issue among at-risk individuals,” according to its website.
“We started using this program around the 2000-2002 time frame. The sheriff actually went to a conference and was one of the first people to bring it to the Southern Maryland area,” Durner said. “The rescue rate is very, very high and a lot of that has to do with that radio frequency transmission being able to pick up signals through water or inside of a building. The families are very gracious that we offer this as not all counties in the state have it. This is a program that you have to adopt. A big thing that we have to tell families is that it doesn’t alleviate calling 911 and saying my family member is missing. This is just an extra tool that we can use while searching for their loved ones.”
For more information about this program, go to projectlifesaver.org.