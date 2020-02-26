As Calvert Liquor Board Chairman Robert Arscott noted Thursday evening, a new pub in Prince Frederick has not gotten off to a great start. Arscott addressed his remarks to Nathan Gagnon, the manager of O’Gannigan’s, a restaurant that currently occupies a storied spot in the Prince Frederick Shopping Center.
The latest incident for the unit that once was a grocery store (it has also housed a controversial farmers market and the Greene Turtle) occurred the day after the Super Bowl. In a report presented to the Board of Licensed Commissioners of Calvert County (the liquor board) by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old was served multiple alcoholic drinks at the bar. A deputy responded to a report of a young male slumped over at the bar. It was later revealed during the Thursday night hearing that the drunk teen’s brother had called 911.
The sheriff’s office reported the intoxicated teenager was subsequently transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center and later released.
According to police reports discussed at the hearing, the youth had accompanied his father to the bar. The father reportedly purchased the alcohol, giving a quantity of it to his son.
After the father and son left the bar, the son returned and reportedly showed his identification to the bartender, who continued to serve the teen. In all, it was reported the youth consumed eight alcoholic drinks, including several “fireballs” during a period of four hours.
Attorney Larry Cumberland, who represented O’Gannigan’s, told the board, “the bartender was fired instantly.”
Gagnon explained that the pub has 16 video cameras and all three managers have access to the images on computer screens at their homes as well as on their phones.
“I did not think anything was wrong,” said Gagnon, who explained to the board that his perception of business as usual changed when he noticed something about the young customer at the bar.
“He became over-served,” said Gagnon. “That’s when I called.”
Gagnon testified that he told the bartender to “cut him off” and immediately left his home and headed to the restaurant.
Gagnon told the liquor board that he has provided video footage of the incident to the police.
“The severity of this is not ignored,” said Gagnon, who labeled the incident an “unbelievably unfortunate event. Having a child drunk weighs heavy on me.”
The board confirmed that police are considering charges against the father of the intoxicated teen.
Arscott noted that two days after the incident occurred, Mike Stevens, the panel’s field inspector visited O’Gannigan’s and discovered a copy of alcoholic beverage regulations were not posted. “You said you read the regulations and then this happened,” said Arscott.
“He’s trying to explain, not justify,” said Cumberland of his client. “He’s prepared to take his punishment.”
“This affects a person’s health,” board member John H. “Jack” Smack stated. “This is serious business.”
The liquor board unanimously imposed a three-day suspension of O’Gannigan’s license plus a maximum $500 fine.
“I’m sorry we had to do this,” said Arscott. “If it does happen again, it ain’t gonna be three days.”
Friday morning, O’Gannigan’s announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant would be closed “for repairs” until Monday “due to some complications.”
