Pending a hearing to be held next month, Benigno Ayala of Huntingtown could own half of Mexico — the restaurant, that is.
The Calvert County liquor board granted tentative approval of Ayala’s request to transfer the prominent Route 2/4 eatery’s Class B on sale beer, wine and liquor license to his name. The action was taken at the board’s May meeting.
The hitch in making Ayala the license holder is the fact that his name is currently on the ticket for Plaza Mexico in North Beach. By state law, Ayala’s name cannot be on both licenses.
Both restaurants are part of the Plaza Mexico Mexican Restaurantes chain, which includes eateries in Maryland and Delaware.
Ayala’s attorney, Cal Steuart, told the board that granting approval of his client’s request would give him 45% ownership of the Huntingtown location and it would meet the requirement for a county resident’s name on the license.
Noting that a former stockholder now lives in New York, Steuart admitted the switch is “a mess. I’ve got the fix in sight. Just give me 30 days.”
With concurrence from board counsel David Weigel, the two liquor board members present — John H. “Jack” Smack and Steven Jones — agreed to the tentative arrangement, with final approval due during the June meeting.
The Harts’ matter
Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart (R) and his wife, Carolyn — owners of Patuxent Wine and Spirits in Lusby — appeared at the May meeting to get a local OK for their plan to use an offsite storage facility for surplus products.
Mike Hart, who founded the store in 2009, five years before he got involved in local politics, noted that he has obtained permission from the Maryland Comptroller’s Office for for the ancillary storage site and his attorney had received a copy of the formal OK. Weigel told the board he didn’t believe the panel had any authority to either approve or nix the Harts’ plan.
Noting that the offsite storage request is a novelty in the liquor business, Jones told the Harts “you are the first, which probably means many more to follow.”
Passing inspection
The liquor board recently received four complaints from sources about license holders. The allegations included selling alcohol to minors and intoxicated individuals. Mike Stevens, the board’s inspector, looked into the allegations. He reported that no violations were found during his followup investigations.
