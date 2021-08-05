Sarah Bates can’t wait for the celebration to begin. On July 29, the new owner of the Tiki Bar in Solomons met with the Calvert County liquor board for the purpose of having the iconic business’ liquor license transferred to her possession.
Bates and Elmer Gorden Spalding of Solomons answered routine questions from their attorney, Denis Bowman, as well as from the three board members and board attorney David Weigel.
Bates and her husband, Peter, who live in Howard County, purchased the Tiki Bar in June from the widow of previous owner Terry Clarke, who died suddenly in 2017. The transaction price was $2.4 million.
The previous license-holder, Solomons attorney V. Charles Donnelly, signed the necessary papers for the transfer of the Class D on sale beer, wine and liquor license.
Spalding, who lives in Solomons, will be on the license as the resident agent, and own 10% of the business.
While Bates is new to the bar’s legion of patrons, Spalding is a familiar face, since he played King Neptune at previous Tiki Bar opening day festivities.
“I will be there occasionally,” said Bates, who has been certified to sell and serve alcohol.
The Bates’ have a management agreement with Gary Ouelette and Rich Cutair of Union Jacks, the pub operators who have been managing the Tiki Bar and its restaurant since spring 2019.
Bates said there will be no changes to the Tiki Bar’s mode of operation. The bar, which gained its legendary status in the 1980s as a seasonal operation, is now open year-round and showcases live entertainment.
“I want a bar I can be proud of,” Sarah Bates told Southern Maryland News in a June interview after the purchase. “I know that there has been some craziness. I want to make it a family friendly destination without robbing people of what they expect from the Tiki Bar.”
In late Aprils past, opening day for the warm weather season and the bar’s resumption of operations attracted large crowds to Calvert’s southern terminus.
“I’ve hear a lot about the history of the Tiki Bar,” Bates told the liquor board last week. “I intend to do something similar” to the opening day ceremony.
“I think the opening day has brought a lot of attention to Calvert County,” said board member John H. “Jack” Smack.
Another board member, Steven Jones, has experience in helping with opening-day crowd control as a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. He indicated the opening day hasn’t been as rowdy of late.
“We’ve seen a lot less nefarious people,” said Jones, who suggested to Bates she consult with county officials about the costs for obtaining an event permit for a big celebration.
Weigel suggested a meeting with sheriff’s office leaders if the bar owners decide to plan an event.
“If more security is needed, I’ll provide it,” said Bates.
After formally receiving approval for the license transfer, Bates declared, “I can’t wait to see the crowd.”
Violation given, two licenses transferred
The board levied a $50 fine on Dunkirk Wine and Spirits for a violation of the county’s certification requirement. According to owner Beth Joiner, due to her being called out of town on a family emergency, the store’s only employee without training for intervention procedures/technique in alcohol management certifications was left in charge when a board inspection took place.
Joiner told the board her efforts to get all employees certified hit a snag due to COVID-19 when a training program provider told her sessions were not being held due to the pandemic.
“We were very motivated to do it,” Joiner explained. She added that all employees have since obtained their TIPS/TAMS certification.
The board approved the transfer of the Class B on sale beer, wine and liquor license to Warren McClain and his daughter, Kara McClain, owners of CD Cafe in Solomons. The transfer allows for Kara McClain’s name to be added to the license, with a 10% ownership. Warren McClain, who has owned and operated CD Cafe for the past three years, said no substantial changes were being made to the business.
Approval was given to the transfer of the Class D on sale beer, wine and liquor license for Terrapin Tasting Room in Solomons to James Ryan Travis of Lusby. Travis owns 25% of Terrapin Tasting Room LLC and has been managing the weekend business for the past five years.
