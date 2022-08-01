Calvert Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, citing almost one year of parking lot mayhem that culminated earlier last month with a near-fatal stabbing, the Calvert County liquor board suspended the alcoholic beverage sales license of Atomic Seafood of Lusby for 60 days. All but five days of the sanction was suspended by the board, which also levied a $1,000 fine.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations bureau is seeking the public's assistance in helping locate the knife-wielding patron who wounded two people outside the restaurant/bar on July 2.

