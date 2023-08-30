Baby boomers might remember the 1966 documentary film “The Endless Summer.” The camera followed the exploits of two globetrotting surfers as they rode the ocean waves in several locations.

For 8-year-old Alexander Gaylord of Prince Frederick, the summer of 2023 certainly wasn’t endless — he’s already back in the classroom, now a third-grader at Calvert Elementary — but his mid-August surfing experience of the shores of Ocean City have made it a summer to remember.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews