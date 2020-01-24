The idea of “aging in place” seems like such a sound, simple plan. However, anyone who has witnessed parents, grandparents, in-laws, other relatives, or retired friends and coworkers deal with the aging process knows that complications can and will arise.
“This is our family,” said Raleigh Weckbaugh of Dunkirk about her church, Jesus the Good Shepherd. “I see our friends get older as we get older. There needs to be a support system.”
Thanks to the work Weckbaugh and other parishioners started over 18 months ago, the Catholic church in Owings is about to become the test-site for a program that could serve as a model for other communities.
The new ministry, Serving Our Seniors or SOS, has as its mission, service to older adults in the parish by identifying their needs and connecting them to resources within the church and community.
“The program is much-needed, it’s wonderful outreach,” said Mary O’Meara, the executive director of the Department of Special Needs Ministries for the Archdiocese of Washington. O’Meara referred to SOS as a “peer-to-peer ministry.”
In fact, Weckbaugh told The Calvert Recorder that many of the nearly 50 volunteers are seniors. The youngest volunteer is 12. A total of 13 volunteers have already met the training requirements.
“It’s still a work in progress,” Weckbaugh said.
The ministry’s task list includes providing help with transportation, mental and physical health, home and community safety, and finances.
Another area of need is daily living — using phones, shopping, preparing meals, and caring for seniors’ houses and yards.
Weckbaugh noted in a written synopsis of the ministry that in August 2018, she met with Jesus the Good Shepherd Pastor, the Rev. Michael J. King, “to propose a ministry that helped our older adults maintain their independence by assisting them with everyday tasks. Father King was very supportive, suggesting that an advisory board be created to provide additional energy and ideas in building this ministry.”
The first advisory meeting was held one month later.
Parishioner Gilda Beauzile of Dunkirk, who has been involved with another church ministry — Haiti Twinning, which is forging a partnership with another Catholic church in the Caribbean country — recalled Weckbaugh telling her of the plans to start the SOS ministry.
“I told her I would be interested in helping out,” said Beauzile, who then showed up at the first SOS meeting. “We discussed what we would need to start this year. As the months went by, the meetings became more specific.”
Weckbaugh stated the first meeting started the process for “crafting a mission statement and a vision, selecting a scripture passage that supports our endeavor, creating a survey for volunteers and an assessment of seniors’ needs, submitting [church] bulletin announcements and learning what training is required by the Archdiocese of Washington for prospective volunteers.”
The certification includes background checks and fingerprinting, as well as viewing a training video.
“It was difficult to get certification, but once you do, you’re good to go,” said Weckbaugh’s husband Larry, who is one of the volunteers who has met the training requirements.
“So many requirements, but it’s for the security of both the senior and the volunteer,” said Beauzile. “Everyone is welcome. It’s about providing companionship, developing relationships. It’s just having compassion.”
O’Meara said the church is “the first parish to formalize” a program to aid seniors, and added “there are many other parishes that have thought about it.”
O’Meara expressed confidence that Jesus the Good Shepherd SOS ministry will serve as a “great practice model for the rest of the archdiocese.”
As far as using a small rural community such as Northern Calvert County and not some larger community as a testing ground for a program for assisting seniors, O’Meara conceded, “I can’t think of a bad area to pilot a program.”
O’Meara told The Calvert Recorder that the archdiocese office will not be serving in an oversight capacity as the program progresses through the incubation process but will provide “networking” so that the volunteers can obtain speakers with expertise and forge partnerships with other agencies.
“Our department will help in any way we can,” said O’Meara. “We’ll find those contacts.”
The archdiocese department of special needs has already helped the ministry take a first big step by hosting a five-hour “mini-retreat” scheduled for March 28 at the church.
“God Isn’t Finished With Me Yet” will feature Barbara Lee, a nationally known author and speaker on the subject of seniors ready for service in their retirement years. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the registration cost is $10. Lunch will be provided.
To register, call 301-853-4560 or 301-200-5430 or email specialneedsministry@adw.org.
