Growing up in the Midwest with its endless acres of fields and solitude might make a person curious about what else is out there. That curiosity led to a career in the U.S. Armed Forces for one man, who has since made Calvert County his home.
“I had seen enough dirt, I just wanted to get away,” James Wahlgren, currently a corporal with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, told Southern Maryland News. “So I thought about maybe going to see.”
Wahlgren, who grew up in Lincoln, Neb., recalled when he was in high school during the 1980s “the Navy had a great recruiting tool, the movie ‘Top Gun.’” The idea of aviation and the Navy inspired Wahlgren to enlist.
“I was going to fly airplanes,” said Wahlgren, who conceded he never became a pilot but did find a niche as a crew member responsible for communications equipment.
One of the sheriff’s office’s newer deputies, Taylor Strong, told Southern Maryland News he grew up Springfield, Mo., and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force right out of high school.
“I went to basic training at Joint Base Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. And then was stationed at Joint Base Andrews for the remainder of my enlistment,” Strong said.
While Strong had an interest in being part of the Air Force’s security forces as a military policemen, he was instead placed in air transportation. The assignment at the Maryland facility afforded Strong with a great opportunity.
“I did a temporary deployment for Vice President Mike Pence to Brazil for two weeks, but was never deployed overseas other than that,” Strong said. “While stationed at Joint Base Andrews I worked hand-in-hand with Air Force One and ensured that the plane was loaded correctly and safe for travel while carrying the president of the United States.”
Wahlgren’s travel experience, due somewhat to subsequent deployments as a reservist, was quite extensive.
“I have put my feet on every continent,” said Wahlgren, adding that those destinations included the frozen surface of Antartica. Wahlgren’s other notable stops included Bosnia, Kosovo, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Japan, Greece and Denmark.
“Courtesy of the Navy, I got to see the Italian Alps,” Wahlgren said.
After being active in the Navy for 6½ years, he separated from the service branch and in 1997 became a reservist. Earlier this year he retired from the reserve, attaining the rank of reserve command master chief.
Utilizing the G.I. Bill, Wahlgren earned bachelor of science and master of science degrees from the Arlington, Va.-based University of Management and Technology.
One of Wahlgren’s Navy assignments was being stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, which brought him to Southern Maryland. Post-Navy, he worked briefly in the telecommunications field. A pending merger within the company he was employed with prompted Wahlgren to consider a different vocation.
“I missed uniform service and serving the public,” said Wahlgren, who soon began to wear the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office uniform.
The 52-year-old corporal indicated his armed forces experience helped make the transition to law enforcement a smooth one.
“My horizons were broadened by interaction,” with people in other countries, Wahlgren said. “It helped me deal with people in crisis and of different cultures.”
“I got stationed in Maryland and decided to separate from the military in 2020 and settle down in Maryland to pursue my law enforcement career,” said Strong, 26, whose Air Force stint lasted six years. “I have always viewed law enforcement as a highly respectable career choice and think highly of anyone who would be willing to put their safety in jeopardy to ensure others’ safety, as well as helping out the community and being a positive figure for younger generations to look up to.”
