Local deputies rescue ducks

Deputy with ducks
CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

On Saturday, while deputies were patrolling shopping centers in Southern Calvert County, Deputy Howard Anderson found a mother duck and her duckling stuck in a grate at the Lusby Commons Shopping Center. With the help of Deputy Shane Naughton above, Deputy William Freeland and the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, Anderson was able to free both the mother duck and her duckling. Mother and baby were reunited with the other ducklings nearby. All three deputies gathered the ducks and transported them to Lake Lariat in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision safely

