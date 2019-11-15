Over the weekend, Breezy Point Market changed ownership. For the past 15 years the business on Breezy Point Road in Chesapeake Beach had been owned by Kent Tucker.
While a few details of the transaction are being wrapped up, the market, thanks to a successful session Thursday evening with the Calvert County Board of License Commissioners (the liquor board), the new owners of the market, Arjun LLC, will be granted a Class D “on sale” license for the sale of beer, wine and liquor.
That would allow purchasers to consume the beverages on the premises. This is a modification of the market’s current license. In addition to granting the new license, the liquor board also transferred to current license to the new owners. They will continue to operate under the current license for 30 days. The new owners will be back before the board for final approval of the Class D license.
Sukhvinder Kaur Cheema of Davidsonville will be managing the market. Arjun LLC’s attorney, Denise Bowman, asked Cheema and resident agent, Karamjeet Singh of North Beach, several questions about the new operation of the market.
Cheema said Arjun LLC consists of four partners. Her experience of working for 7-Eleven would qualify her to run a store that sells liquor since the convenience store sells a variety of age-restricted products, such as cigarettes and lottery tickets.
“Customers buying those products must show identification,” she said, adding that the ID verification system will be the same one she has used at 7-Eleven.
As for market employees, Cheema indicated completion of the Training for Intervention Procedures and Techniques of Alcohol Management will be required. “Every employee has to be certified,” said Cheema, adding later that the market will have five employees.
Arjun LCC will be purchasing the market property as well as the store’s inventory.
While hot food will continue to be sold at the market, Cheema said the menu may be revised and contracted. The market will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Both Cheema and Singh confirmed there are no plans to reactivate the market’s drive-up window.
Also during the November meeting, the board heard from Gary Ouellette of the Solomons Tiki Bar, who reported on the business’s plan to open a restaurant on its Charles Street premises. Ouellette stated the restaurant’s layout “will be relatively small.”
The iconic business, which reopened under new management this past May after being closed all of 2018, is seeking building permits for the new restaurant.
Ouellette represents Union Jack’s of Annapolis, which is in its first of three years of contractual management of the Solomons bar. He said the Tiki Bar “will do the tradition date” in late April for the outdoor bar’s annual opening. The opening weekend festivities traditionally brings thousands of visitors to the island.
