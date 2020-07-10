Lombardi appointed to CSM board of trustees

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed College of Southern Maryland alumna Christy Lombardi of Calvert County to serve the college as trustee, effective through 2021.
The St. Leonard resident is currently the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Community Bank of the Chesapeake in Waldorf. Lombardi has worked for the bank for more than 20 years and has held numerous leadership positions, including senior vice president and director of human resources, executive vice president and director of human resources and administration and executive vice president and chief administrative officer.
“The College of Southern Maryland plays such an important role in this community by providing opportunities for students with diverse backgrounds and needs to gain knowledge, skills or credentials to prepare for successful careers or further education,” Lombardi said in a news release. “I am truly honored to be appointed to serve CSM in this capacity.”
Lombardi currently serves on the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board and is the chair of the Maryland Bankers Association Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance advisory board. She also served on the College of Southern Maryland’s foundation board and is the past chairwoman of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
Lombardi, who is a 2005 College of Southern Maryland graduate, she holds a bachelor of science degree in human resources management, a master of science in management /human resources and a master’s in business administration from the University of Maryland University College. She has also been recognized for completing the program on negotiation for senior executives at Harvard University and for receiving her Maryland Banking School diploma of graduation with honors from the Maryland Bankers Association. She is currently pursuing her Stonier Graduate School of Banking diploma from the American Banking Association at the University of Pennsylvania.
The College of Southern Maryland trustees also include Jay Webster and Samuel C. Jones of Calvert County, Shawn Coates, Cordelia Postell and Jose Gonzalez of Charles County and Ken Abell John W. Roache and Sonja Cox of St. Mary’s County. Serving as secretary and treasurer to the board is College of Southern Maryland president Maureen Murphy. The senior executive associate to the board is Larisa Pfeiffer.
The College of Southern Maryland board of trustees is the governing body providing leadership and oversight of the college’s mission and policies. Members are appointed by the governor for five-year terms. The board consists of nine members, three each from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. The chair and vice chair are selected by the trustees among themselves annually.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/about/leadership/.
CSM campuses open for limited services
The College of Southern Maryland announced Tuesday it has moved to Phase 2 of its Return to Campus plan and shifted from remote operations to restricted operations.
This change in status eases restrictions for campus access and allows for some in-person student services and instruction.
The college will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays to students seeking assistance from admissions, advising, computer labs, counseling, disability support services, financial assistance, the registrar’s office or veteran’s affairs. Students must make an appointment.
Students who need to visit the bursar’s office or the college store at the La Plata campus will be able to attend without appointments.
Under the Restricted Operational phase, almost all instruction and most college work functions will continue to occur remotely. The College of Southern Maryland announced in late June that all of the college’s credit classes during the fall semester will be taught primarily in a virtual environment. There will be differences, however, in how various course offerings will be presented. During Phase 2, College of Southern Maryland will offer a limited number of face-to-face classes to allow for certain instruction — such as pre-arranged laboratory time, clinical experiences and the driving range.
“Over the past five months the college has spent a significant amount of time learning about COVID-19; keeping current with guidance and directions from the governor’s office, Maryland Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control, and leading health and safety experts; and developing and implementing plans to guide the college through these extraordinary times,” College of Southern Maryland Vice President of Operations and Planning Bill Comey said in a news release. “Recently, we finalized a Return to Campus plan to serve as a framework for planning and eventually implementing the reopening of our physical campuses. The plan’s goals are to protect the health of students and employees, help ensure the well-being of the community, and carefully and deliberately resume campus operations in a safe manner.”
Safety precautions, requirements set
All students, faculty and staff returning to campus will be required to pass a temperature check conducted at the entrance of each campus. Visitors will also be required to wear face masks while on college property and maintain a distance of 6 feet from others. Frequent hand washing is encouraged, and an abundance of hand sanitizer stations and wipes will be available.
Other steps CSM has taken to protect against the spread of COVID-19 include:
• The installation of acrylic shields and other physical barriers in high-traffic or close contact areas.
• Limiting face-to-face meetings and not allowing any face-to-face meetings to exceed 10 people.
• Capping classroom capacity, so enrollment never exceeds 50% of a room’s capacity.
• Reconfiguring classrooms, computer labs, conference rooms, office areas, and lounge spaces to encourage physical distancing.
• Significantly increasing the frequency of cleaning and enhancing the methods used to clean surfaces to kill coronavirus.
• Requiring students and employees who are sick or have symptoms associated with COVID-19, who have been in contact with someone with the virus or are awaiting coronavirus test results to stay away from campus.
• Providing mandatory COVID-19 training to all employees.
“We believe these steps — among others — should create an environment that helps limit health risks to our students, employees, and guests while providing access to critical educational services needed by our community,” Comey said. “While every interaction with another person in today’s environment has some risk, we believe our plan will help minimize these risks.” To make an appointment to come onto campus grounds, call 301-934-2251 or go to csmd.edu/letstalk. For more information on the Return to Campus plan, go to https://ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/return-to-campus-plan.
Class registration now open online
Registration for the fall College of Southern Maryland semester and virtual workshops are underway and designed to help students understand the registration process are underway. The college has moved its fall 2020 semester class offerings to a virtual environment, breaking classes into three categories designed for flexibility and the ability to pivot with safety requirements driven by the status of the COVID-19 virus. For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/apply-register/.