The Maryland House of Delegates District 27B Democratic primary appears to be one in the win column for Calvert County native and Prince George’s County resident Jeffrie E. Long Jr., as he outpolled two unrelated Joneses, including the incumbent.

The day after the primary, Long told Southern Maryland News he wanted to see every vote counted before declaring victory. His combined tallies announced last Thursday, July 21, in Calvert and Prince George’s — a net gain of nearly 280 votes from Election Day and early voting — made Long’s outlook on the race much more optimistic.

