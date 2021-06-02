Friends and family gathered Sunday at Calvert public schools’ central office to remember Rose M. Long.
The longtime county resident was murdered inside her home in Prince Frederick on June 7, 2020. The gathering posed for a group picture and then walked over one mile on Tobacco Ridge Road to honor Long, who was 71 at the time of her death.
She had served the Calvert community as a substance abuse counselor and a school food service worker.
Earlier this year, when David Harold Johnson, 49, was convicted of killing Long and received two life sentences, the victim’s daughter, Marvella Hawkins, called her mother “a pillar in our community.”
A judge in January imposed on Johnson two life sentences in the Maryland Department of Corrections plus an additional five years for stealing Long’s vehicle. The sentences are to be served consecutively, likely meaning Johnson will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Calvert Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee at the sentencing earlier this year concurred with previous comments about Long’s significant contributions to the community as a substance abuse counselor and school food service worker, adding that her death was more than just a loss to her family.
“She was involved in every aspect of our community,” Chandlee said.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews