They brought Kewpie dolls, bisque dolls, guns, duck decoys, Japanese Kutani vases, and fine china.
Locals brought jewelry, figurines, artwork, historical memorabilia and more for evaluation to the Calvert Antiques Arts Association’s appraisal roadshow Saturday at Fridays Creek Winery in Owings.
Chesapeake Beach resident, and member of the antique group, Bruce Jones brought Turkish drinking glasses that were etched with acid and wax that she acquired years ago while living in Turkey.
Appraiser Todd Peenstra informed her the glasses were from the Middle East and were valued between $50 and $75.
“I paid a dollar or two,” Jones said happily of her bargain buy.
An Anne Arundel County couple, which declined to be identified, brought in a box found in the attic of their home.
The contents belonged to Col. Benjamin Hamilton of Sumpter, Ga., and included his last will and testament, and documents from Greenwich, Conn. that detail Hamilton’s multiple purchases of slaves.
Each transaction was stored neatly in cloth pockets and detailed the original names of the slaves, their new names and for how much they were purchased.
Peenstra suggested the couple to reach out to the African American Museum in Washington, D.C. for more details of their find that could potentially help the slaves’ descendants track their origins.
Elizabeth McWilliams brought in Nazi propaganda to the appraisal event. McWilliams, an American, said she lived in Berlin for four years during World War II while her father worked for the office of military government, United States to restore potato crops in the country due to a food shortage.
“People were begging at my door every day for food. They offered things for food,” McWilliams said, explaining how her family came to possess the books.
Peenstra referred her to a World War II historian in order to get an accurate assessment of the materials.
Owings resident Mike Cerrito was excited to get an appraisal of a rifle owned by his wife Anne’s great-great-grandfather John Ryan, a volunteer Union soldier during the Civil War. Cerrito also had Ryan’s military discharge papers from 1864 and an etching of Ryan’s name on the Battle of Gettysburg’s monument.
“If you can put this at Gettysburg — you’ve just doubled the value of this gun,” Peenstra said, noting the retail value would be $15,000. “You’re not selling this?”
Cerrito responded, “No!”
