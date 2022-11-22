Members of the Southern Calvert Baptist Church’s Under 30s Connect Group celebrates the completion of their work for Operation Christmas Child. The church sent nearly 900 shoeboxes to the humanitarian effort this year.
Megan Turing places gift items in a shoebox at Southern Baptist Church’s Under 30s Connect Group’s November packing party.
In the Christmas spirit, Kylee Moore works on the shoebox assembly line at the Southern Calvert Baptist Church’s Under 30s Connect Group’s packing party for Operation Christmas Child.
Emily Harris carefully stacks the shoeboxes that have been filled during Southern Calvert Baptist Church’s Under 30s Connect Group’s packing party for Operation Christmas Child.
With the approach of Christmas and so many children throughout the world hoping for something to make them smile, some young adults in Southern Maryland were ready this month to put some gigantic joy inside a simple shoebox.
After a hearty meal, 14 members of Southern Calvert Baptist Church were ready to go to work. They made a party out of it, too.
“We have some awesome events coming up,” said Haley Updike, of the church’s “Under 30 Connect Group.” The group’s packing party was held Nov. 12 at the church in Lusby.
The group’s work was in support of Operation Christmas Child, an effort of Samaritans Purse, a 52-year-old, North Carolina-based humanitarian aid organization.
The Under 30 Connect Group is one of several such organizations with Southern Calvert Baptist Church. Updike pointed out that other congregant groups have also packed shoeboxes.
As of mid-November, Updike said the local group still was not aware of the destination of the shoeboxes, as Samaritan’s Purse takes its aid effort all over the world, it what the organization’s website refers to as “The Amazing Journey of a Shoebox Gift.”
“The boxes will be sent to a country with needs,” said Updike.
Packing and collecting are the first steps in sending the shoebox gifts to the children. After the boxes are collected they are sent to a processing center where volunteers prepare them for shipping.
According to Samaritan’s Purse, “Churches around the world hand out shoebox gifts at festive outreach events.”
The organization stated its pastors also deliver boxes to orphanages and hospitals.
The Lusby church group spends all year gathering the necessary items that fill the boxes. The list of recommended box-fillers include hygiene items and school supplies and even small items of clothing.
In addition, every box includes a “wow item.” Updike explained that this year girls are getting dolls while boys will get their “wows” from small packages of interlocking plastic bricks.
While the connect group unites to perform many acts of altruism all year long, they also enjoy fun activities, such as kayaking and hiking.