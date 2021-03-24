Calvert County’s most populated town is likely to expand soon with a plan to construct a 276-unit apartment complex that’s ready to jump off the drawing board.
On Wednesday, March 17, The county planning commission gave site plan review approval for Lusby Villas, a complex to be located on a 26.23-acre parcel in the Lusby Town Center’s Village Residential District.
Christine Finamore of the planning and zoning department explained that the tract is “undeveloped and wooded” and abuts Chesapeake Ranch Estates, the Lusby Parkway and, to the south, Rousby Hall Road.
The property is owned by John Gott Jr. and the project developer is Quality Built Homes.
In addition to several three-story apartment buildings, there will be amenities, including a community building, fields, sidewalks and a swimming pool. The complex will have 559 parking spaces.
In a memo to the planning commission, Finamore stated that “vehicular access and circulation of the site is proposed via a public right-of-way entrance road, that ends in a roundabout. Access off the roundabout to other points throughout the site is proposed as private access that will be maintained by the community.”
A parcel across the parkway from the planned apartment complex site stirred up some conversation during the meeting.
A 16-year-old memorandum of understanding exists between the planning commission and Lusby Town Center LLC. According to Finamore’s memo, “The residential density for the subject property can be calculated based on 30.996 acres, if the MOU elements and requirements are addressed in its entirety.”
The agreement calls for the 2-acre tract designated for the town’s “village green” be placed in escrow by the owner and deeded to the county.
The planning commission’s newest member, V. Wilson Freeland, said the agreement “looks to be terminated.”
John Mattingly, the planning commission’s attorney, said the MOU needed to be updated.
During a telephone interview with Southern Maryland News earlier this week, Gott said that he agreed the village green area would be placed in escrow and deeded to the county when plans to develop the property were determined. Earlier in the millennium, county officials had envisioned building a new library branch for Southern Calvert as part of the village green. As Gott noted, that plan got placed on the back-burner when the county leased storefront property in Solomons, converting it into an “interim location.
In 2017, a consultant for Calvert Library told the county commissioners that a target date for permanently replacing the Southern Branch was 2024. However, such a project does not exist in the county’s six-year capital improvements plan.
“The proposed development is dependent on that density calculation and the MOU,” said Finamore. “Density will be revisited with the subdivision plan that will come to” the planning commission.
“From my side of the table, the agreement is still good,” said Gott.
The density will be addressed with the purchase of transferred development rights, Finamore stated in her memo. The project will be subject to architectural review by the county’s committee. A transportation impact analysis is currently under review.
