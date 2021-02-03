Folks from all over Calvert could soon be flocking to a new restaurant that is a bricks-and-mortar spinoff of a popular food truck.
The business — the Holy Hell Kitchen in Lusby — obtained a Class B on-sale beer, wine and liquor license Jan. 28 during the monthly meeting of the Calvert County Liquor Board.
“We spread the gospel through fried chicken,” said owner Gerald Lee Ricks. The three-year resident of Calvert County told the board he has worked as a pastor for 15 years.
Holy Hell Kitchen is the latest venture for The Gospel Chick LLC, a food truck that is helmed by Crystal Ricks.
Gerald Ricks told the liquor board that the restaurant will be checking the identifications of anyone who orders an alcoholic beverage there. While Gerald Ricks stated he is not yet certified through an alcohol-serving program, one of the eatery’s employees is and two others are partially certified.
Gerald Ricks stressed that the food truck would not be serving alcoholic beverages, only the restaurant.
The liquor board also approved three license transfers during the January meeting.
Donald P. Gordon of Huntingtown now holds a Class B on-sale beer, wine and liquor license for Vera’s Restaurant in the White Sands area of Lusby.
Gordon, who has previously worked in a management capacity for the Rod’N’Reel Restaurant and Stoney’s of Prince Frederick, and is a part-owner of Solomons Pier, said he will be removing the words “beach club” from the business’s name.
“It sounds a little too exclusive,” said Gordon, adding that he wants Vera’s to be a “typical family restaurant."
Gordon, who was represented by attorney John Erly, testified that he retains part ownership of Solomons Pier but his name is not on that establishment’s liquor license.
“You have a very impressive resume,” said board member John H. “Jack” Smack, who noted Gordon has never had a liquor violation. “I highly recommend approval.”
in another matter, the liquor board granted conditional approval for Daniel John Pierce to become the new resident agent of Fox Run Liquors of Prince Frederick. His name will now be on the Class A off-sale beer, wine and liquor license. The store is owned by Maju Shukla.
Pierce explained that he has had a lengthy career in the technology field but has recently learned how to run the store as a way to help Shukla out.
“I wanted to be able to do more within the community,” Pierce said.
A petition mandated by law in order for the license transfer to be made is still lacking in the required signatures, Shukla’s attorney, Denis Bowman stated.
Liquor board attorney David Weigel noted the Fox Run Liquors owners knew three months ago that a new resident agent was needed and recommended the conditional approval should only be in effect for two weeks.
Kevin C. Murphy is now the owner of Spirits and Wine of Calvert. The Port Republic resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran has worked as a bar manager. The store is located on Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick and is leased to Murphy by Three Brothers Pizza.
When asked his plan for ensuring no sales are made to minors at Spirits and Wine of Calvert, Murphy declared, “card everyone.”