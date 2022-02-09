Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart (R) and his wife, Carolyn, owners of Patuxent Wine and Spirits, went before the county liquor board Monday to request an additional license. The Harts applied for a Class D on sale license for beer, wine and liquor.
As Carolyn Hart explained to the board, the purpose of the request would allow for wine to be consumed on the premises as part of wine tasting events the store plans to host.
“We take pride in what we sell,” said Hart, who added that many store customers want to learn about the products sold there. To aid them the store will be hosting classes.
The "classroom" will be in a storefront in Lusby Hills Shopping Center adjacent to Patuxent Wine and Spirits.
“The space became available,” said Hart, adding that there is a door connecting the two units. The Harts’ plan is to have the now-vacant unit converted into a venue with a bar and some seating. There is a possibility that some additional outdoor seating will be available.
While the Harts’ package store will maintain its current hours, the added venture will have limited hours Wednesdays through Saturdays.
“It would be a place we could host our wine classes,” Hart said. “So many people are interested in wine.”
The Harts hope to have the new venue open by summer.
“This is not a bar,” she said.
Another aspect of the couples’ plan is to serve light fare food to the class enrollees.
Carolyn Hart told the board she has a Napa Valley Wine certification.
Liquor board chairman Robert Arscott asked Hart if he were to be a student in this class, “How many glasses of wine am I going to get?”
Hart said each student would receive only four small samples.
Liquor board attorney David Weigel recommended that the Harts establish “a line of demarcation” for any outdoor area seating so that no one consumes wine off the premises.
The board granted the Harts’ request for a Class D license.