A 41-year-old Lusby man is behind bars following his arrest on charges on possessing a large amount of fentanyl and allegedly distributing it.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Antonio Tavares of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, patrol unit officers went to Seahorse Beach in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision of Lusby on March 28 to check on a report of a woman on the beach, “laying face down in the sand.”
Tavares said deputies administered Narcan — a medication that helps reverse opioid overdoses — twice to the woman, subsequently reviving her.
The suspect in the case was identified as Kenneth Allen Charest, who was found to be in possession of 12.5 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Tavares reported a quantity of suspected alprazolam was also found on the scene.
According to Tavares, Charest attempted to destroy evidence at the scene.
He was charged with possession of a large amount of drugs, distribution/possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, altering physical evidence during a criminal procedure and obstructing and hindering.
A bail review was held in district court the following day. Judge Robyn Riddle ordered Charest be held without bond.
A hearing on the charges Charest is facing will be held April 25 in district court.