A 41-year-old Lusby man is behind bars following his arrest on charges on possessing a large amount of fentanyl and allegedly distributing it.

According to court documents filed by Deputy Antonio Tavares of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, patrol unit officers went to Seahorse Beach in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision of Lusby on March 28 to check on a report of a woman on the beach, “laying face down in the sand.”


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews