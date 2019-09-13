The Calvert County Department of Community Resources recently announced the Lusby shuttle bus will have extended hours.
The change, which went into effect Sept. 3, is an effort to provide improved transit service for riders in Lusby.
The shuttle's hours of operation will be extended from 7:21 a.m. to 6:52 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bus transportation will continue through the Chesapeake Ranch Estates and the new hours The new hours will ensure bus transportation throughout the Chesapeake Ranch Estates to ensure commuters transferring from St. Mary’s County at 5:25 p.m. on the Calvert County Connector route, and leaving Prince Frederick at 4:45 p.m. on the Southern Route, can get home from work.
The new hours are possible through a $42,552 grant from the Maryland Jobs Access Reverse Commute Program.
“We are excited to provide additional transfer opportunities for passengers trying to get home from work every day to densely populated residential areas like Chesapeake Ranch Estates,” Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland said in a press release. “Our department’s biggest priority is to ensure a decent quality of life for all county residents, and this change in shuttle hours will make travel much more convenient for citizens.”
For more information call 410-535-4268, or go to https://www.co.cal.md.us/130/Public-Transportation.