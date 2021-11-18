A Calvert County woman who is a sheet metal worker, was at the White House on Monday when President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, officials of SMART-Union reported.
In a press release, union officials noted Kalima Ramsey of Lusby “was one of five rank-and-file members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers who joined the president for the ceremony.”
The measure included new investments in Maryland’s infrastructure and transportation networks, SMART-Union officials stated. Over the next five years Maryland will be allocated $4.1 billion and roads and highways; $409 million for bridges, $844 million for waterway infrastructure, $158 million for airports and $1.7 billion to improve public transportation options statewide.
“It was really exciting,” Ramsey stated. “I’ve always been a proud union member, but yesterday just took it up another notch.”
Ramsey has resided in Lusby since 2017. She is a sheet metal mechanic and a training instructor.
The legislation was praised by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) after the House passed it 228-206. The Senate OK’d the measure this past August on a 69-30 vote.
“After decades of gridlock, I’m proud to have helped push the federal government to finally act,” Hogan stated. “When Washington had given up on getting anything done, we rallied all 50 governors in support of common sense principles for federal action. When the conventional wisdom said that a bipartisan infrastructure bill was a pipe dream, we hosted the Annapolis infrastructure summit with a bipartisan group of governors, senators, and members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus where we hammered out a compromise on the scope of this bill.”