As part of a plea agreement, a Lusby woman is surrendering all of her animals, including several domestic rabbits, to the county animal shelter. Defendant Carole Vanwie will be allowed to keep her two dogs.
On Tuesday, District Court Judge Patrick R. Duley accepted Carole Badart Vanwie’s seven guilty pleas related to charges of animal hoarding and animal cruelty. The charges, initially totaling well over 100, were filed in March after officers from Maryland Natural Resources Police and Calvert County Animal Control executed a court sanctioned search and seizure warrant at Vanwie’s 1.68-acre property in Lusby.
Vanwie, 77, housed more than 40 rabbits and other wildlife creatures in what authorities described in court documents as deplorable conditions.
According to court papers filed by Officer Allison Higgs of the Natural Resources Police, six domestic rabbits and three other wild animals were “humanely euthanized” following the warrant execution.
It was also learned earlier this year that Vanwie’s state license to rehabilitate injured animals had expired.
All of the animals — with the exception of two of the defendant’s dogs — were ordered to be remanded to the care and custody of state and county animal control authorities.
At the start of Tuesday’s court proceedings, Christopher Monte, assistant state’s attorney, announced, “There is a resolution in the matter.”
Along with the guilty pleas, Vanwie, through her attorney Leonard Gutkoska, agreed to surrender the animals. In total, the charges sustained in the plea carried hefty fines, which were waived, and jail time totaling 450 days, all suspended.
However, Vanwie must pay Calvert County nearly $67,000 for the care and feeding of the confiscated creatures.
Additionally, state prosecutors insisted Vanwie waive any request for probation before judgment. She will be subject to two years of unsupervised probation.
“These rabbits are my life,” Vanwie told Duley after her guilty pleas were accepted.
Gutkoska noted his client has had medical issues that possibly hindered her from providing better care to the animals housed on her property.
This was not Vanwie’s first brush with the law.
In 2012 she entered an Alford plea to a single count of animal cruelty after authorities seized 200 rabbits from her venture, Bunny Magic and Wildlife Rabbit Rescue.
After that seizure, officials with the national organization People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals labeled Vanwie’s operation “a hoarding facility that masqueraded as a no-kill sanctuary.”
At the time, PETA officials credited a “whistleblower’s tip” with bringing the shabby conditions at Bunny Magic to light.