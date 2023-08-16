Domestic rabbit

As part of a plea agreement, a Lusby woman is surrendering all of her animals, including several domestic rabbits, to the county animal shelter. Defendant Carole Vanwie will be allowed to keep her two dogs.

There is no more Bunny Magic in Calvert County.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge Patrick R. Duley accepted Carole Badart Vanwie’s seven guilty pleas related to charges of animal hoarding and animal cruelty. The charges, initially totaling well over 100, were filed in March after officers from Maryland Natural Resources Police and Calvert County Animal Control executed a court sanctioned search and seizure warrant at Vanwie’s 1.68-acre property in Lusby.


  

