A popular summer destination for Calvert County youth is going to be experiencing a big change in the months ahead. The East-John Youth Center in Lusby is having its swimming pool renovated. The previous pool served the nonprofit for 36 years.
The adjacent pool house is also being renovated.
Tia Myers, EJYC board of directors’ vice president, told Southern Maryland News the center’s plan is “to renovate our pool to be more inclusive so that it is enjoyable for all. Everyone in our community will now have access to use our facility.”
The renovations will provide a safe and updated swim area for youth and will also include the addition of a handicap lift and other Americans with Disabilities modifications.
The center, located on Mill Bridge Road, provides a six-week annual summer day camp with recreational and educational activities for youth.
Go to www.eastjohnyouth.org to obtain more information about EJYC.