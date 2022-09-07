Mark Steven Lynch

Mark Steven Lynch, Republican candidate for Calvert County register of wills.

Changing times with new technology in a county where the population has grown considerably is a good reason for new leadership in Calvert’s register of wills office, according to Mark Steven Lynch.

The 68-year-old Republican is making his third attempt to oust incumbent Margaret Phipps, a Democrat who has been in office since the late 1970s.

