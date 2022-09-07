Changing times with new technology in a county where the population has grown considerably is a good reason for new leadership in Calvert’s register of wills office, according to Mark Steven Lynch.
The 68-year-old Republican is making his third attempt to oust incumbent Margaret Phipps, a Democrat who has been in office since the late 1970s.
“No Republican has held the office for 76 years,” said Lynch, an Ohio native who moved to Owings in 2000.
Lynch told Southern Maryland News that as an attorney he has nearly 40 years of experience in writing wills and conducting probate proceedings in several of the Free State’s counties.
“The register of wills is a service organization only and I believe it is the duty of public servants to mirror the society they live in to serve the public,” said Lynch. “The office is a full time position rendering service to Calvert County citizens coping with both the loss of a loved one and the complexities of insuring the proper and appropriate transfer of estate assets to loved ones.”
Lynch said he strongly advocates the use of electronic probate, something he believes will result in “substantial tax savings.” That savings would come from “effective staff allocation, reduction of physical storage space and accessibility by the public.”
Lynch stated Calvert County “is the perfect place to implement” electronic probate.
“The question is not whether we will move to electronic probate but when and who have the ability, energy and commitment to do so.”
Additionally, Lynch feels the office could use social media to everyone’s advantage with the implementation of a register of wills’ Facebook page similar to the one used by the Office of the Maryland Secretary of State.
Other tech enhancements would be to use virtual meetings for orphans' court hearings and establish a “meet the register” outreach program that could be available in person or on the office’s Facebook page “to promote the services of the office, disseminate information about wills and trusts, and increase public awareness of the critical need for estate planning.”
Early voting will take place Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, during the same hours.