Mayor Patrick "Irish" Mahoney

Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney is in his second term.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney of Chesapeake Beach can’t go to Roland’s Grocery for milk without being stopped by one of his constituents to talk about a concern or idea, he said.

“It takes me an hour to get out,” said Mahoney. “But it’s fun.”