Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney of Chesapeake Beach can’t go to Roland’s Grocery for milk without being stopped by one of his constituents to talk about a concern or idea, he said.
“It takes me an hour to get out,” said Mahoney. “But it’s fun.”
Mahoney has served Chesapeake Beach for nearly three decades representing local issues on both the town council and now in his second term as mayor. He said he wants to continue to serve as the voice of the town for a third term.
Before he lived in Chesapeake Beach, Mahoney grew up in Philadelphia and studied U.S. history at Temple University where he graduated in 1978.
He began working for the U.S. Treasury Department after graduation and later relocated to Maryland in the 1990s. Mahoney, his wife Judy and one-year-old son Patrick were living in a condominium at the time and were on the hunt for a single-family home.
“It was basically the school system that was the key to get us to move to Calvert County,” he said. “Then we found our little home and waterfront area of Chesapeake Beach down the street from Beach Elementary, which was an outstanding school and education for our son.”
Mahoney was always extremely extroverted, he said, and became immersed in the community quickly. He was recruited to coach soccer soon after he moved to the area and stuck with it for roughly 15 years, coaching for the Calvert County Parks and Recreation soccer team and Calvert Soccer Association.
“At that time, there weren’t a lot of adults who had played soccer. I had a soccer background,” he said.
While he was getting to know the parents on the sidelines and the kids on the field, Mahoney was also becoming involved with Chesapeake’s local politics. He credits former neighbor Dutch Ritter for inspiring his run for town council and creating his famous nickname.
“He went to all the town meetings,” Mahoney said. “He was the one that drove me to town meetings when I first moved here. His name was Dutch and his first nickname for me was ‘Mayor of 14th Street.’ And then he gave me the nickname ‘Irish’ and it stuck.”
Mahoney was elected to town council first in 1996 and served for 20 years with two terms as council vice-president. He retired from the treasury department while still on the council and decided to run for mayor in 2016 in the nonpartisan race.
“It was my time to step up and run the town,” he said.
He won the 2016 election and was re-elected in 2020. Mahoney’s son says his dad always considered running for mayor while serving as a council member.
“I thought it made total sense,” said Patrick Mahoney. “He would always talk about maybe running for mayor when I was a kid. He had all these ideas that he would talk about. … What he would do if he were mayor, what he would do if he could change things. … But he was like, 'I don't know if I'll have time.' Then all of a sudden he had all this time.”
The elder Mahoney was ready to change the “good-old-boy” culture of the town. He committed to making everyone feel welcome in the community as mayor.
“I mean, even though I was a 20-year council member and a 20-some-year resident, I was still an outsider. And that culture had to change,” he said.
He’s worked to make the community welcoming to everyone during his time as the mayor, he continued.
“You're a resident, you're a member of our community, you pay taxes and you deserve to be treated as fairly as everybody else,” said Mahoney.
Throughout his time as mayor, Mahoney has focused on a number of programs like opioid abuse and mental health awareness, creating a more walkable town through sidewalk projects and making resources more accessible for a larger part of the community, such as transforming Kellam’s Field into a year-round facility.
Mahoney spends much of his time trying to find the balance between catering to the needs of tourists in his community and the citizens, though the people of Chesapeake Beach always come first, he said. He wants to protect the small town from excessive growth that may come with being a popular tourist spot.
“We're such a beautiful town. I like to say … I have to guard the henhouse. The wolves are at bay, between the developers who would like to double the population of the town … to the gambling industry that always wants to make more money,” he said.
Scott Hancock, former executive director of the Maryland Municipal League, has worked with the last three mayors of Chesapeake Beach and recalled their loyalty to the town.
“They all have one thing in common and I think it's a Chesapeake Beach thing,” said Hancock. “And that is that … Mayor Donovan, Mayor Wahl and Mahoney, have been the biggest cheerleaders for their community that they could possibly be.”
Maryland Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) thinks Mahoney brings valuable government experience to his role and is a champion for his people.
“He is a direct ear and a direct voice of the people and so when he speaks, he's literally speaking for his people,” said Jackson. “He does a terrific job at saying, ‘Look, it doesn't matter to me who people are, what people are; they're my constituents, and they need to be served.’”
When he’s not out meeting people at an event or at town hall, he spends his time watching Philadelphia sports or traveling with his wife. He continues to attend local soccer games and loves to see his former players around town.
Mahoney plans on running for re-election in 2024. He hopes to continue working for the town and finishing his projects, he said.
“All these things are in the works and all these things take time and take money and they take approval, and I'm right in the thick of it now,” he said. “So I don't plan on going anywhere.”