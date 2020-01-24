During his monthly mayor’s report, the Town of Chesapeake Beach’s top elected official had plenty of praise to pass around for accomplishments that have occurred during the past three years.
With a town election coming up this November, Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney declared the six-member town council has continuously stepped up in areas of financial management, administration, public infrastructure, safety and economic development.
Highlights of Mahoney’s “state of the town” report included reports that for the third year in a row, Chesapeake Beach homeowners have had a “reduction of property tax rates” and “debt reduction of approximately $600,000, with a $1.4 million loan payoff planned in the second half of 2020.”
Mahoney reported the “total debt reduction” during his administration is $2.87 million.
Applause was heard for water reclamation treatment plant manager Jon Castro when Mahoney announced there were “no spills, no violations, no incidents” at the facility in 2019.
It was noted that in 2019 the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration completed the long-anticipated Fishing Creek Bridge project. The report stated the average vehicular wait time for crossing the span over Fishing Creek has been reduced from 46 seconds to six seconds.
Mahoney mentioned last year’s successful petitioning of the Calvert County commissioners for the conveyance of Kellam’s Field Complex from the county to the town.
The mayor noted the success at the town’s water park, which is the fifth-largest employer in Calvert County, employing 220. Just over 80% of those employees are under the age of 18. Raising the park’s out-of-county admission rate had two positive impacts, Mahoney stated. It has “resulted in a less-crowded park and a 22% increase in revenue,” he said.
Mahoney also gave a mayor’s “shoutout” to John Bacon and the Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society for hosting “over 1,400 fifth-grade students, an increase of 40% students using Chesapeake Beach as their learning platform, their teachers and chaperones from eight Calvert County elementary schools for the annual oyster education field trips on the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail, where student scientists measured and counted oyster spat and monitored water quality in Fishing Creek.”
The third annual Taste of the Beaches in September had over 2,000 attendees, said Mahoney.
Over 65 vendors participated and more than $1,000 was raised for Project ECHO.
Mahoney also noted the work of the opioid abuse awareness committee chaired by Councilman Keith Pardieck, which among other things, has provided naloxone training to approximately 110 people since being established in 2017.
Park smoking ban approved
With no opposition whatsoever, the town council unanimously approved an amended ordinance that prohibits smoking and vaping on various parcels of town property. The measure also provides a sanction for any violation, which would be a municipal infraction, drawing a $50 fine. The ordinance states three or more violations by an individual could result in being banned from the venue.
Noting that Calvert’s other governments — county government and the Town of North Beach — have already banned smoking in parks and other public venues, Mahoney stated, “we [Chesapeake Beach] have decided to close that loophole.”
Revised water and sewer manual okayed
The council voted unanimously to adopt a revised water and sewer policy manual. Councilman Larry Jaworski recommended a few editorial revisions prior to the final vote.
Additionally, Councilman Greg Morris expressed his concerns about the town’s inability to rescind transactions that have resulted in several languishing sewer taps. The concerns were discussed during a December work session on the draft document.
According to a memo from town administrator Holly Wahl, the “council conveyed concern over capital connections purchased and held indefinitely while costs for infrastructure and connections continue to increase?”
The response received was that “legally, when a capital connection is purchased, it becomes property of the buyer. Currently, these connections have been acquired independently of a permit and have no expiration. Moving forward to address this issue, taps will only be issued with an approved town zoning permit. The manual has been revised to include language that clearly conveys that the sale of a capital connection, or tap, is a voidable transaction if the property owner does not complete construction under the building permit before the expiration of the zoning permit. And any extension thereof, in which case the town will refund the cost of the tap. The town added language that the taps are non-transferable.”
Town attorney Elissa Levan told the council the capital connections are “property specific.”
