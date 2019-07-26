August is traditionally known as the dog days of summer, and Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center is taking that phrase literally.
For its Saturday, Aug. 3 makers market, ASGAC is going to the dogs. The market is one of several themed events that the center has planned to spice up the markets.
“We are trying to mix in a little fun with our normal [monthly] market,” Joann Foltz, ASGAC director of marketing, said. “We are playing on the phrase ‘the dog days of summer’ with the market theme. We are adding a few more themed markets instead of having them all be the same. We are adding a little bit more fun to it.”
People are invited to bring their dogs with them to the market. While the market will not be dog-centric, there will be vendors with dog-related items.
“This is going to be a dog-friendly event,” Foltz said. “We are inviting people to bring their dogs. It is not specifically dog-related vendors. It is handmade crafts, and there will be artisans. There will be some farmers market mixed in with it, as well. There will be a few vendors that will be offering dog-related things. We are inviting people to bring their dogs.
It is someplace to bring their dogs, have a little walk and enjoy the market and do some shopping.”
The only restrictions that the center is placing on dogs, according to Foltz, is that they be on a leash and be well-behaved.
The market opens at 9 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m., though times may vary. It is free admission for humans and dogs to the market.
For more information, call 410-326-4640, or go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/content/makers-market.
Singer Brett Eldredge to hit CMM stage
Brett Eldredge and special guest is Cassadee Pope will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Calvert Marine Museum.
Doors open 5 p.m., No large bags, coolers, lawn chairs or umbrellas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $36-$69.
For more information, call 1-800-787-9454, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
DeGraw, Spin Doctors to rock marine museum
Gavin DeGraw will perform on Friday, Aug. 3 at Calvert Marine Museum. The Spin Doctors will open the concert which has a start time of 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35-69
For more information, call 1-800-787-9454, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com
SLVFD to hold weekly junior fire camp
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department will hold a junior fire camp 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, to Friday, Aug. 9, at 200 Calvert Beach Drive in St. Leonard.
There will be lessons in water safety, first aid, CPR, rescue practices and firefighting.
Volunteers are also needed. The camp is open to grades 6 to 8.
For more information, email Kinsey Weems at lkweems@comcast.net, or go to www.slvfd.org.
Lions Club planning August blood drive
Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
County offering safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Breach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
County holds an ALICE safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free training session titled A.L.I.C.E (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Breach Road in Prince Frederick.
The session, which is aimed at better preparing citizens of all ages for emergencies, will focus on responding to an active shooter situation, performing CPR, and assisting injured persons prior to professional help arriving.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Lions Club schedule October blood drive
Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is being held in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Superheros ready to walk, run, roll and fly
Foundation 4 Heroes will hold a Race 4 Heroes beginning 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on Solomons Island.
There are seven divisions as well as a costume contest, which will award prizes for best, most original, funniest, and cutest costumes.
Medals will be awarded.
Ages 11 and younger will race a quarter-mile and there will also be a 5K race.
Foundation 4 Heroes volunteers teach children how to be heroes and about bullying, and honor and thank veterans.
The cost is $10, $20 includes a T-shirt.
Kids capes and masks will be available for purchase at the event.
Sponsorships are also available.
For more information, email Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net, or for sponsorships email Josh Yowell at josh@theyowellteam.com or Jay Lipoff at drjay@f4heroes.com, or go to www.active.com.
County holds free CRP, AED safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free CPR and AED training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Breach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
County offering You Are Help safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Breach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Lions Club to hold monthly blood drive
Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
CCSW offering free wood to county residents
Calvert County Solid Waste Division is offering free mixed wood for Calvert County businesses and citizens Monday through Friday at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
The wood is a mixture of untreated logs and large branches, and is suitable to be used as firewood.
Proof of business location or residency is required, and there is no limit.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go towww.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle.