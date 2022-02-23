Joseph Marchio
With two at-large seats up for grabs in this year's election, Calvert County has a competitive school board race shaping up. One of the recent filers is Joseph Marchio.
The 38-year-old St. Leonard resident told Southern Maryland News he grew up in Ohio, got married and moved to Maryland in 2005.
In 2015 he and his family moved to Calvert County. Marchio and his wife have three young boys, two of whom are currently in the public school system.
When he moved to Maryland, Marchio took a job in Forestville with a construction company. He is currently a division manager with the company.
Marchio’s decision to run had its origins with the unwelcome arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The need for school children to distance resulted in “virtual and hybrid” instruction.
“We struggled with it,” said Marchio, adding that the leaders of the public school system kept students out of the classrooms for a much longer period of time than he thinks they should have.
“They should have been back in school,” Marchio said. “That’s a lot of learning loss. It shouldn’t happen.”
Marchio said he would be a strong advocate for changing the school board's approach to its oversight responsibilities.
“We need to focus on children, first and foremost,” said Marchio. “We should be teaching kids critical thinking.”
Marchio added that there needs to be “more transparency” within the school system’s leadership.
“Parents want to know more about the curriculum,” he said.
Marchio described himself as a strong proponent of providing more vocational opportunities to the systems students, adding, “college is not for everybody.”
The candidate also labeled himself a proponent of “fiscal responsibility.” Marchio said his job has provided him an opportunity to understand finance, accounting and the prudent allocation of funds.
“It’s researching what it [funding] is being used for,” Marchio said.
In addition to Marchio, other candidates who have filed are Christina Hall, Camille T. Khaleesi, Jana Post, Damien Lee Villanova and former school board member Tracy H. McGuire.
The at-large seats are currently occupied by Pamela Cousins and Pat Nutter.
Four of the six candidates will advance to the general election. The deadline to file for the nonpartisan primary is March 22 at 9 p.m. The primary is June 28.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.