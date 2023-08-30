Calvert County Government Human Resources Department Director Melanie Woodson

Woodson

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

Legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2022, which survived a veto by then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R), was the topic of a presentation during Tuesday’s meeting of the Calvert County commissioners.

An overview of the Maryland Time to Care Act and how to handle its yet-unknown fiscal impact was presented by consultant David Johnson of Bolton, a Baltimore-based management firm.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews