Legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2022, which survived a veto by then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R), was the topic of a presentation during Tuesday’s meeting of the Calvert County commissioners.
An overview of the Maryland Time to Care Act and how to handle its yet-unknown fiscal impact was presented by consultant David Johnson of Bolton, a Baltimore-based management firm.
“This act presents various options for providing paid leave to eligible employees and it is essential for the county commissioners to make an informed decision that aligns with the best interests of Calvert County government and its workforce,” Melanie Woodson, human resources director, stated in a memo to the board.
The controversial state measure established a paid family and medical leave insurance program. Employers, employees and self-employed individuals are to make contributions to the program or face significant sanctions.
The Time to Care Act provides up to 12 weeks of paid leave for self-care or to care for a qualifying family member.
“It’s not going to be popular with employers,” Johnson predicted.
The legislation wasn’t popular with the Calvert County commissioners either, as it was criticized for being another unfunded mandate from Annapolis.
“It’s so irresponsible,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) declared, adding that the business community will suffer harm.
“It looks like a financial burden,” Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) stated. “I see nothing but a total mess from this.”
Grasso noted that the bill’s definition of “family member” is “very broad.”
Johnson admitted the state requirement “is a heavy lift” and has “a complicated formula.”
The options for employees are defaulting into a state plan, self-administering an alternative plan or contracting out an alternative plan.
Noting that the Maryland Association of Boards of Education and the Maryland Association of Counties are collaborating to offer jurisdictions an alternate plan, Johnson stated that would be a good option for Calvert’s government. He stated the option could minimize the administrative burden, reduce costs and ensure compliance.
Johnson added that Oct. 1 is the deadline for counties to commit to participating in the collaborative, which requires signing a memorandum of agreement.
“Just about everybody we’re talking to says ‘yes, we want in,’” Johnson told the commissioners.
Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) made a motion to direct staff to gather additional information and work with the collaborative organizers from MACo and MABE. The motion passed unanimously.