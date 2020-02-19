A digital advertising gross revenue tax that would hit large global companies was already introduced in the Maryland Legislature.
Now a digital tax is being considered that would apply the state’s 6% sales tax to everyday electronic purchases.
Examples of purchases that could be taxed under Senate Bill 1001 and House Bill 932 include electronic downloads of music, videos, books, TV and games, according to Quarderno blogger Victoria Venn.
“Maryland does not expressly state whether digital products are taxable or non-taxable, so it is generally assumed they are tax-exempt,” Venn said last year in a Nov. 11 post.
The bills would direct the state comptroller to deposit digital tax revenue into the state’s Education Trust Fund.
Twenty-seven states tax digital products, Venn said.
The tax rates range from 1 to 7%.
The Maryland bills were introduced Feb. 5 and 7.
The House version is scheduled to have a hearing in the Ways and Means Committee at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
If passed and signed into law, the bills would become effective July 1.
Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) co-sponsored Senate Bill 2, the proposed digital advertising gross revenues tax.
It was cross-filed with House Bill 695, which could hit tech giants such as Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.
Although his bill could result in over $100 million in revenue for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, Miller said he didn’t anticipate it passing and introduced it for discussion purposes.
The digital tax’s chances could be different, however, since it has bipartisan sponsors, Sens. Jim Rosapepe (D-Prince George’s and Anne Arundel) and Andrew Serafini (R-Washington).
The House version is sponsored by Del. Marc Korman (D-Montgomery).
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN