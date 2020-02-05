A standing-room-only crowd at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad touched on a variety of issues Jan. 30.
Prince Frederick’s master plan was last updated in 1989, Calvert County long-range planner Jenny Plummer-Welker told the crowd.
At one point, she attempted to cut off Huntingtown resident Myra Gowans for speaking off-topic. A number of those in the crowd protested, shouting, “Let her speak,” after which resident Albert Decesaris said to Gowans, “You just had a letter in the paper that was full of malarkey.” County Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) stood up in the middle of the crowd in an attempt to diffuse the situation, which ended with Gowans saying the way to handle things is to file a lawsuit. Gowans and three others filed a suit against the town Dec. 24 over the new comprehensive plan that commissioners approved last August. The Jan. 30 meeting was live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page, but some who attended were forced to park at a private lot next door due to parking constraints. “You hold these meetings at a place that’s very hard to get into,” a woman said. “We will be looking for a larger space next time,” Plummer-Welker said, adding that the Jan. 30 meeting was the first of many. She noted that eight planning districts exist in Prince Frederick, and said the updated master plan — which would expand the town center — needs approval by the commissioners and would be implemented through zoning regulations and the capital improvement plan.
She said the county allows up to 14 dwelling units per acre in Prince Frederick, depending on the district, and noted that there is a height restriction for buildings. The restriction is a maximum of 60 feet in one of the eight districts. On the topic of concerns, Dunkirk resident Bill Peil complained about a high level of arsenic in some residents’ water. “We have a problem, and it will get worse if we keep adding commercial development,” he said.
“Why are we even discussing [this] when we have so many shops going out of business?” a woman asked. Another woman said there aren’t enough sidewalks in Prince Frederick. “A true town center is walkable,” she said. “How the hell are you going to bring this together?”
“There is no town center,” retired teacher James Winship said. “There are multiple town centers that are part of Prince Frederick. People don’t identify with a town center. That’s a real problem.” A man said that restricting commercial development inside a town center prevents it from becoming another Waldorf. “A lot of people feel like their comments don’t matter,” Lili Sheeline said.
Toward the end of the meeting, planning commissioner Steve Jones said he reads every comment and encouraged citizens to participate in the process. Plummer-Welker said the master plan is like a business plan and focuses on demographics, land use, transportation, parks and recreation, heritage, water resources and economic development. Another meeting will be held in February and will be announced on the planning department’s website, she said. Meeting attendees were asked to fill out a survey, including questions such as: What do you believe is the biggest challenge for Prince Frederick Town Center? What is the biggest change you have seen in the Prince Frederick Town Center over the last 10 years? In one word, what do you love about Prince Frederick Town Center? To access the survey, go to calvertcountymd.gov/pfsurvey1.
