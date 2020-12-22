Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney likes to call the December meeting of the Chesapeake Beach Town Council the “Christmas meeting.” Indeed, the Thursday, Dec. 17, virtual session was peaceful with an abundance of good will toward each other.
In addition to the awarding of prizes to home and boat owners whose holiday displays were voted tops in town, the virtual swearing-in of the next mayor and council, and acknowledgment of the outgoing chair of the board of appeals, the gathering also previewed three issues looming in early 2021.
Those issues to be tackled are amending the fiscal 2020 budget and three enterprise fund budgets, resolving the short-term renters controversy and taking action to ban table gambling in Chesapeake Beach.
On the latter issue, Councilwoman Valerie Beaudin stated that she would like to see the town’s planning and zoning commission consider action that would make table games, such as blackjack and roulette, illegal in Chesapeake Beach.
Mahoney said he has spoken with both town administrator Holly Wahl and treasurer Dale Clark about taking action “to address the results of the referendum,” which involved two questions on November’s town ballots related to gambling. Both questions were to gauge citizens’ opinions on full casino gambling in Chesapeake Beach and issuing sports betting licenses to potential vendors. The two issues drew overwhelming opposition from voters 77% and 71%, respectively. However, the voting did not result in an automatic codification of a ban on those gambling forms.
Town leaders sworn in
Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the usually festive swearing-in ceremony of the mayor and council did not take place at the meeting. Mahoney reported that earlier in the day he went to the Calvert County Courthouse in Prince Frederick and was sworn in by Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith (D). Mahoney then administered the oath six separate times to each council member, with videos of the actions aired during the meeting.
The two changes from the 2016 process were Councilman Charlie Fink being sworn in to a full four-year term and Councilman Derek Favret being elected council vice president. Favret thanked outgoing vice president Valerie Beaudin for “all her support and counsel.” In accepting the council’s vote, which designates him as vice president for the next four years, Favret added that perhaps in two years the panel should “revisit” the position and consider choosing another member for the post. The council vice president presides over town meetings in the mayor’s absence.
Mahoney also administered the oath of office to Clark, town clerk Sharon Humm and town attorney Todd Pounds.
Shining bright
Who did the best job of lighting up Chesapeake Beach during the 2020 Yuletide season? The votes are in and at Thursday’s meeting Wahl revealed the winners. Winning the “community spirit” was the Hart Lane subdivision, receiving 322 votes. The “most festive boat” award went to Hers, which is moored at Marina West.
The “brightest beacon” winners were: First place: “Old Fashioned Christmas” on Silver Charm Lane (747 votes); second place: “The Gingerbread House” on Hart Lane (739 votes); and third place: 19th Street (114 votes).
The Brightest Beacon on the Bay was “The Christmas House” on Donau Court, with 1,146 votes.
All of the winners received prizes from area merchants and the Chesapeake Beach Water Park.
Short-term rentals update
Wahl reported that a survey regarding the short-term rentals town controversy is available on the town’s website.
“It’s designed to get feedback,” said Wahl, who added post cards regarding the survey will also be sent to town residents.
Rentals of less than 30 days are prohibited by the town code. Last summer, town officials notified residents it would be strictly enforcing the code.
Proponents of short-term rentals claim the town’s prohibition hurt tourism in Chesapeake Beach by not allowing vacationers to opt for a cottage or residence as lodging when visiting the town.
The town planning and zoning commission will be discussing the issue next month.
Spencer steps down
Town resident Doris Spencer retired as chair of the Chesapeake Beach Board of Appeals. Spencer started on the panel in 2001.
Councilman Larry Jaworski called Spencer’s long volunteer service on the board “truly an inspiration.”
“I enjoyed it,” said Spencer, who joined the virtual meeting from her home.