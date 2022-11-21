North Beach Mayor Mike Benton, left, poses with five council members — Paul Troncone, Lauren Kabler, Mary Healey, Ken Wilcox and Mickey Hummel — at the Nov. 18 swearing in ceremony. Councilman Gregg Dotson was administered the oath of office virtually.
North Beach Mayor Mike Benton, left, poses with five council members — Paul Troncone, Lauren Kabler, Mary Healey, Ken Wilcox and Mickey Hummel — at the Nov. 18 swearing in ceremony. Councilman Gregg Dotson was administered the oath of office virtually.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith, left, administers the oath of office to North Beach Mayor Mike Benton, who was re-elected Nov. 8.
Ten days after the election, Mayor Mike Benton and six members of the town council were installed for a four-year term.
The brief ceremony was held at town hall Nov. 18. Calvert County Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith (D) administered the oath of office to Benton, who now begins his second term.
Once he was sworn in, Benton then administered the oath to the new six-member council, five of whom were physically present. Veteran council member Gregg Dotson was unable to be at town hall but did take the oath via Zoom.
In addition to Dotson, the new council includes incumbents Mickey Hummel, Lauren Kabler, Paul Troncone and Ken Wilcox. Kabler and Wilcox were appointed last year to serve unexpired terms. The newest member to the council is Mary Healey.
When asked about goals for the next four years, Benton told Southern Maryland News it was to “continue in the direction we’re going. We’ve made vast improvements in infrastructure. Continue that small town feel.”
One of the gutsier moves made last term by the council, at Benton’s urging, was a significant fee increase for out-of-town beach users. Town residents can access the beach for free but were finding a spot on the sand a challenge due to the plethora of visitors.
The expanse of sand and its adjacent amenities — a fishing pier and boardwalk — are revenue-makers for North Beach.
“We attract great people to our town,” said Benton, adding that the higher fees haven’t stopped many people from Washington, D.C., Virginia and other Maryland counties from coming to town.
Benton predicted North Beach’s reputation as a family-oriented community will rise considerably once the Twin Beach Library Branch is built and open.
“It will bring young and old together,” the mayor said of the next library.
During an Oct. 11 candidates forum held by the Calvert League of Women Voters, those ultimately elected touched on their visions for North Beach’s future.
“Keeping it family-oriented and safe,” were cited by Dotson as his top priorities.
Troncone said addressing the town-wide concerns with flooding and how to “develop the limited space in North Beach” in a way to help in “maintaining its charm” was at the top of his list.
“Maintaining the quality of life and keeping the events we have,” Wilcox said when asked his goals for the next four years. Wilcox also said North Beach will be receiving “several million dollars from the federal government to address climate change.” Wilcox added it was crucial to spend the allocation properly.
“We’ve got one time to get this right,” he said.
Kabler, who did not attend the October candidates’ forum, is currently the council’s liaison to the town’s flood committee, a panel she helped found in 2019.
“I believe that the sustained viability of North Beach depends in part on how it manages its environmental challenges,” Kabler stated on her town government webpage.
Hummel noted that since his father, Randy, served several terms on the town council, "I’ve been coming to council meetings most of my life.”
As a council member, Hummel said he attends most of the town’s events and meetings of other boards.
“The fact that you come out for these things means you’re invested,” Hummel said.
“I’m very approachable,” said Healey. “I’m here to help. I love this town.”
Healey said her aim as a member of the council was to “make this town more amazing than it already is.”