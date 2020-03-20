McConkey files suit against Ethics Commission, chairwoman

The president of the Calvert County commissioners has filed lawsuits against the Calvert Ethics Commission and its chairwoman, Jennifer Mazur.
Kelly D. McConkey (R) filed the first suit against the ethics commission on Oct. 10, requesting a temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunctive relief and declaratory relief. He was granted a preliminary injunction on Nov. 5. That case was appealed the same day.
On March 2, the case was voluntarily dismissed, apparently by McConkey’s attorney, Steven Preller of Annapolis. Preller then filed for an ex-parte temporary restraining order, preliminary injunctive relief and a petition for constructive civil contempt on March 9.
Preller also filed a complaint against Mazur on March 4. No other information on that case was available online.
A hearing that was scheduled for both matters for March 10 was postponed after an order from the state courts related to the coronavirus affected many cases. As of Wednesday’s The Recorder deadline, no makeup date had been set. The Calvert Recorder reported in September that three citizens filed complaints against McConkey.
Two dealt with the Aug. 6 adoption of the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan, and the third concerned a construction matter.
On Monday, March 16, Mazur said she could not comment.
In February, she said she could not comment on the complaints until investigations were complete.
McConkey declined to comment. Messages left with his attorney and two representing the ethics commission were not returned.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB