The year 2022 marks the sixth political campaign for Kelly D. McConkey, a Dunkirk resident who moved to Calvert County with his wife, Kimberly, and their four sons in 1999.
The Republican, who was elected to the board of county commissioners in 2018, represents the third election district. Prior to winning a seat on the commissioner board, McConkey served six years on Calvert’s school board.
McConkey, 54, grew up in Camp Springs and at a young age started working in landscaping and tree services.
“I want to continue the work we started,” said McConkey on why he is running for re-election. “We lowered the tax rate the last two years. I want to continue to support small business and public safety is my number one priority.”
In reflecting on the past four years, McConkey recalled being board president when COVID-19 challenged both government and local businesses.
“It was a game-changer,” he said of the coronavirus. “County government staff did an amazing job, getting grant money for local businesses.”
To maintain fiscal responsibility, McConkey thinks some capital projects, like the new county administration building, should be delayed until the current costs of materials go down, something he predicts will happen. Of the latest estimated cost of the new building, McConkey stated, “The numbers are too high.”
One capital project McConkey supports is the new Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick, since it will benefit residents of all ages.
Acknowledging the still ongoing litigation he has been involved in since 2019, McConkey affirms he consulted with an attorney before voting on the county’s revised comprehensive plan. He denies his vote was illegal, adding, “It’s going to be a moot point,” conceding there is support among many board incumbents and candidates to revisit the comprehensive plan during the next four years.
“I’m not a guy who’s going to pander to one group,” he said. “My voting record speaks for itself. I work for all 93,000 citizens.”
McConkey is opposed in the July 19 Republican primary by Catherine Grasso and Evan Turzanski. The winner will face Democrat Darrell Roberts in November.