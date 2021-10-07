Calvert County’s current assistant sheriff, Col. Dave McDowell, says he is ready for a promotion. This time he needs the approval of the county’s voters, though.
McDowell, 53, has filed to run for Calvert sheriff. Earlier this year, Sheriff Mike Evans (R) announced he would not be a candidate for re-election, ending a five-term stint as the head of Calvert County’s primary law enforcement agency.
McDowell recalled when Evans announced his intention to retire after his term expires at the end of 2022. “He said he would support me if I took up the torch,” McDowell claimed.
The Huntingtown resident and lifelong Republican quickly announced his candidacy and submitted his paperwork to the election board.
“Thirty years ago, I took an oath,” said McDowell. “I have never regretted that decision. My commitment has never waned.”
McDowell said in an interview that as the second-in-command, he feels his record in administration makes him the best candidate.
“My experience is unmatched,” McDowell told Southern Maryland News. “In the surrounding counties, serious crimes have increased. Our rates have decreased.”
McDowell credits the men and women in law enforcement in Calvert with maintaining a safe county. He feels “consistency and continuity” can keep crime statistics low.
When asked what changes would occur if he is elected sheriff, McDowell declared, “What won’t change is the safety and security contributing to our quality of life.”
He then provided an overview of his “five points.” At the top of the list is establishment of a “sheriff’s council.” He stated the group comprised of a diverse group of citizens “will be the first group to see my budget every year.”
McDowell stressed that he will be revealing the budget not to ask for “permission,” but as a transparency component.
The candidate stated that as the assistant sheriff he has a long “record of budget responsibility. We typically come under budget.”
McDowell’s other points are to continue the fight against drugs, continue to have “deputies in the schools,” find innovative ways to promote safety on the roadways and focus on “wellness and professional development of the uniformed and civilian employees of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.”
Besides McDowell, one other Republican, Mike Wilson, has filed to run for Calvert sheriff in 2022, as has one Democrat, Vaughn Jay Johnson.