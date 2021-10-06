After a two-year hiatus mandated by county law, Huntingtown resident Tracy H. McGuire is again seeking election to the Calvert board of education.
McGuire, 58, was first elected to the school board in 2008 as the second election district representative. She served three consecutive four-year terms.
She has filed to run for one of the two at-large seats up for election in 2022.
“I decided this is how I can best serve my community,” McGuire told Southern Maryland News.
After attending secondary school in Fairfax, Va., McGuire attended and graduated from George Mason University. For several years she was an employee of the U.S. Navy.
Married and living in Calvert County, she became involved in the PTA while her sons were in school. She eventually became president of the Calvert Council of PTAs.
McGuire told Southern Maryland News that in 2008 she was approached by a previous school board member who urged her to run.
Of her campaign to return to the board, McGuire stated, “It was a hard decision. School board members are getting pretty beat up everywhere. I feel I have the internal fortitude to do it again.”
McGuire’s last year on the school board, 2020, was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we learned a lot about Calvert County Public Schools,” McGuire said. Out of that learning experience, McGuire said she would like to help “develop a policy on internal communication” between principals and teachers and convert the school nutrition program to a general fund budget rather than an enterprise funded program.
Another problem the coronavirus brought to light was, "If children can’t go to school, grownups can’t go to work. I think we have to have a community conversation about this.”
As for being fiscally responsible, McGuire stated, “I have experience in reviewing school system budgets.” While the school board’s top fiduciary responsibility is to ensure staff is appropriately compensated, McGuire stated she hopes the board of education can “find some resources in the budget” that would aid in the creation of more after-school programs.
To date, McGuire and Jana Post are the only two candidates filed to run in the nonpartisan election for board of education.