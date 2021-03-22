A bill submitted by Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) that would require the Calvert County Board of Education to provide an opportunity for the public to comment at the panel’s meetings was heard March 18 by the Maryland House Ways and Means Committee.
Clark’s measure mandates that each member of the public who wishes to address the school board during a meeting be allocated three minutes, authorizing the commenter to submit written remarks and requiring the school board to include certain comments within the meeting minutes.
A companion bill was submitted by Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert).
Clark told the committee he was “approached by parents” concerned that since last March the Calvert school board has asked members of the public to email their comments and questions, and until earlier this month disallowed and in-person public comments since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Another group expressing concerns about the procedure change for public comments, according to Clark, “was teachers.”
Clark said the school board changed the public comment procedure due to the COVID-19 crisis, which forced the panel to conduct its meetings virtually, albeit for a longer time than some other elected school boards in the state.
The school system’s policy regarding board meetings requires the board to “provide an opportunity for input by citizens at regularly scheduled business meetings and public hearings.” The same policy states a majority of the board “may temporarily suspend all or part of this policy.”
“A year’s suspension is not a temporary suspension,” Clark told the committee.
Clark described his bill as “non-partisan” but later lamented that the reception of the measure has been along party lines.
Calvert’s all-Republican board of county commissioners supports the bill.
“The perspectives offered by the public have proven to us to be invaluable in decision and policy-making, and have led to a better understanding of positions following respectful discussion and debate amongst board members following public comments,” wrote Commissioners’ President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) in a letter supporting Clark’s legislation.
In a letter to the committee from Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), the lawmaker stated, “For safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was forced to meet virtually and receive only written public comment. The panel has now returned to public in-person meetings and I find this legislation to be unnecessary.”
While the school board did open up in-person public comments at its meeting earlier this month, it severely limited the number of people who could attend, and even kept out members of the press. Anyone could still watch the meeting virtually via a live stream.
Other opposition to the bill came from Del. Rachel Jones (R-Calvert, Prince George’s), who stated, “Throughout the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the board has worked tirelessly to accommodate the circumstances of virtual meetings and has been accepting public comment virtually via email throughout this time.”
“This legislation is not needed,” stated Daniel Curry, Calvert public schools' superintendent, in a letter to Clark and Bailey. “The Calvert board of education has a policy and procedures that provides the guidance for entertaining public comment at board meetings. Up until the pandemic, the board has steadfastly honored these procedures. When the board moved to meeting only virtually for safety purposes, it announced that public comment would be received by email. Those comments have been regularly collected and posted publicly.”
Curry noted in his letter that the school board met in person March 11 and heard from eight citizens rendering public comment.
“There was a hiccup during COVID,” Clark told the Ways and Means Committee. “I want future boards to realize how important the public comment period is for everyone.”
No public testimony was offered during the committee’s March 18 hearing on the bill.