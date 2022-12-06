Calvert County Public Schools' new Superintendent Andraé Townsel has been getting to know students and faculty by touring schools and giving inspirational speeches.
Townsel was appointed superintendent last March and began his term on July 1. He is Calvert’s first Black superintendent and currently Maryland’s youngest superintendent at 38 years old, he said.
Townsel has been to 23 schools in the county since the beginning of the academic year where he sits in on classes, reads books to young students and speaks with clubs.
“My quote that everyone loves is: ‘Set the bar. Meet the bar. Exceed the bar. Raise the bar,’” Townsel said.
He often uses this phrase as a hashtag on social media alongside #calvertshines and #leading4excellence.
He visited Northern High School’s Minority Scholar’s club in mid-November, where he spoke to the club about his life growing up in Detroit and earning a football scholarship to Howard University, where he went on to earn bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, said Minority Scholar Faculty Advisor Theresa Jackson.
He then told students about his career in education, where he has worked at every level, including teacher, principal, dean and now to his second superintendent position.
Jackson’s club was impressed to learn that he has also played professional football in addition to his academic achievements.
“The kids were just captivated,” she said. “He is a phenomenal speaker. He captures their attention … beginning to end. A couple students approached him afterward and said, ‘But you’re so young.’”
Members of the Calvert Association of Student Councils had a similar reaction to Townsel’s visit to their club, according to Faculty Advisor Scott Goldstein.
“Several students commented on how inspired they were,” he said.
Jackson believes Townsel is the most approachable person to hold the position compared to former superintendents. She has never felt more comfortable speaking to her “boss’s boss” in the 24 years she has worked at Northern High.
“The other superintendents were more of the typical, ‘They’re in their office and you’re here,’” she said. “You didn’t feel that he was way above you. … I felt excited. No nerves. He’s our superintendent and he was pretty awesome.”
Townsel updates his Facebook daily to show the most recent school event or class he met with. He plans on continuing to visit schools two to three times per week, he said.
“He's made a Herculean effort to get to know our culture and to understand the dynamics of our school system. … He's different, he's energetic, he's intelligent, he brings a whole new perspective to our system and, best of all, he's a really nice guy,” said Dawn Balinski, Calvert County Board of Education member.