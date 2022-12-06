Andrae Townsel

Calvert County public schools’ new Superintendent Andraé Townsel took the lead on July 1.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Calvert County Public Schools' new Superintendent Andraé Townsel has been getting to know students and faculty by touring schools and giving inspirational speeches.

Townsel was appointed superintendent last March and began his term on July 1. He is Calvert’s first Black superintendent and currently Maryland’s youngest superintendent at 38 years old, he said.