In what was billed a “special meeting,” a small audience got to view proposed changes to voting locations for the 2024 election in Calvert County.
The meeting was held Tuesday evening at Calvert Pines Senior Center auditorium in Prince Frederick. At the beginning of her presentation, Gail Hatfield, Calvert’s elections administrator, reviewed some of the successes of the county’s election process during the 2022 election.
Calvert had 20 polling places and precincts for the primary and general elections. Challenges included the uncertain outcome of redistricting decisions — which delayed the primary — and polling places that were unavailable due to renovations and construction.
Hatfield stated the creation on a trial basis of a “super precinct” at Huntingtown High School “worked out great.”
The Huntingtown site had a 58% turnout for the general election and with an added number of poll books, voting booths and election judges did not experience any long lines.
“That’s what I call a success,” Hatfield said.
A proposed change in the north end of the county will be to move the voting locations at Northern Middle School and Fairview Voter Center to Northern High School.
Hatfield said Northern High has more parking, a larger voting room and is easier for motorists to access.
The Fairview Vote Center is housed in a modular unit and will remain Northern Calvert’s early voting site.
“We’re hoping for a permanent facility,” Hatfield said.
In the south end of the county, Hatfield said the plan is to move the Patuxent Elementary polling location to the nearby Southern Community Center and move the Mill Creek Middle School voting site to Patuxent High School.
“The new locations are larger, with more parking and easier to access,” Hatfield said.
The local election board has also proposed changes to the precinct boundaries for the third and fourth precincts in District 1.
Hatfield said District 1's fourth precinct “has over 1,100 more voters after the boundary line was moved north to even the numbers for District 1 as compared to the other two districts.”
She added that those are the only precincts is commissioner District 1 and the House of Delegates' District 27C.
“I’m totally in favor of this,” Jim Jordan of Lusby said during the meeting’s public comment period.
“There doesn’t seem like a significant amount of interest,” Pamela Cousins of Dunkirk stated, noting that there were a combined 27 people at the meeting and viewing online. The former county school board member asked election officials to “consider other meetings” to obtain feedback.
“I was hoping to see more people here to comment,” Inez Claggett of Owings, the current board of education president, stated.
Claggett expressed concerns that the meeting was unnecessary as the charges, she said, have already been decided.
Gladys White of Port Republic asked how the election board would notify the public of the changes.
Hatfield stated new voter cards would be issued to anyone whose voting location changes and the new information will also be found on the sample ballots mailed out to voters prior to the elections. Additionally, there will be a media blast to alert the public of the changes.
Keith A. Lotridge, president of the Calvert County Board of Elections, advised the audience that submitted comments from the public will be accepted for 10 days, meaning that Sept. 22 would be the cutoff date.
Hatfield said state elections board officials have to approve Calvert’s revised plan before any changes may be implemented.
Written comments may be emailed to the board of elections via elections@calvertcountymd.gov or mailed to Calvert County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 798, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
For more information, citizens may contact the election board office at 410-535-2214.