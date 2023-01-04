The year 2022 proved to be a positive year for Maryland’s rural land preservationists in general and Calvert County’s advocates in particular.
In early October — somewhat oddly on Columbus Day, in fact — Maryland’s Board of Public Works, comprised of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and State Treasurer Dereck Davis, unanimously approved more than $27.1 million in Rural Legacy Program grants for conservation easement acquisitions.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the $27.1 million is “the highest annual amount appropriated since 2002. Funding from these grants will permanently protect 7,100 acres of working farms, forests, open space, shorelines and wetlands — plus cultural and historical resources — throughout the state.”
The governor’s office noted that the projects were recommended by the state’s Rural Legacy Board, which consists of the secretaries of the departments of natural resources, agriculture and planning.
According to information from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Calvert County is receiving a $1,062,000 grant for its Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area.
The DNR synopsis said the grant is to be used “to acquire conservation easements on historic farmland, forests and significant natural areas in the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay watersheds. The [rural legacy] board approved the designation of the Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area in 1998.”
DNR officials stated this will facilitate expansion of “15,817 acres to cover a significant portion of the Patuxent River shoreline as well as large parts of the Hunting Creek watershed, which is a conservation focus area for the county. Part of the expanded boundary creates a green corridor along the length of the county and nearly connects the north Calvert rural legacy area and the Calvert Creeks rural legacy area from Dunkirk to Solomons. Another expansion south of Prince Frederick further protects Parkers Creek watershed and land owned and managed by American Chestnut Land Trust, as well as the Battle Creek watershed.”
The past summer, prior to the board of public works vote on the rural legacy grants, representatives of the American Chestnut Land Trust and Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development announced the purchase of a 156-acre farm known as the Yoe property.
In the ACLT’s summer news letter, the trust’s president, David Farr, noted “this purchase would not have been possible without the Maryland Rural Legacy Program.”
“The Rural Legacy Program is one of Maryland’s most important tools for preserving and protecting our lands by working with local partners, landowners and nonprofit organizations to maintain Maryland’s rural character and our natural resource based industries,” Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland DNR secretary said in a statement after the board of public works’ vote on the $27.1 million appropriation.
Haddaway-Riccio noted the increased funding is a reflection of the Annapolis leadership’s commitment to conservation “and also reflects high transfer tax revenues from the recent housing boom in Maryland.”